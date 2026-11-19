London remains a popular destination for South Africans, and Cape Town travellers will soon have more options for getting there. From 28 March 2027, British Airways will increase its Cape Town–Heathrow service from seven to 10 flights a week.
“More flights give travellers greater choice when planning a UK trip. And if their dates are flexible, our fare averages suggest May – part of the city’s shoulder season – could offer better value than peak European summer in July,” says Sue Garrett, General Manager Supply, Pricing & Marketing at Flight Centre South Africa.
The wider demand picture is encouraging, too. In a recent Travel News poll, only 4% of travel agents named the UK as the market where affordability was having the greatest impact on leisure travel, compared with 57% for North America and 21% for Europe. Flight Centre’s Regional Manager for the Western Cape, Shirley-Ann McQuade, explains that travellers are adapting their plans rather than abandoning international travel, with visits to friends and relatives helping some keep accommodation costs down.
Planning your London budget
The pound was trading at about R21.97 on 21 October 2026. Exchange rates move, but at that level, a £50–£75 daily spend is around R1,099–R1,648 per person, before any card or currency-conversion charges.
For South Africans who need a UK Standard Visitor visa, the current application fee is £135 (R2,965.95) per person. That makes the visa fees for a family of four about R11,864. As of October, appointment availability was around seven working days ahead. However, these timelines can change, and priority services may have their own conditions. Applicants typically receive a decision within three weeks of their appointment and can apply up to three months before travel.
Accommodation is one of the main costs to plan for. London’s average daily rate for an occupied hotel room was £274.40 in July 2026. That’s about R6,029 a night at the exchange rate above, or roughly R42,200 for seven nights – a useful benchmark, though not a quote for a particular hotel or a prediction of 2027 prices.
The table below combines Flight Centre’s May and July average fares with the visa fee and seven nights at that hotel benchmark. It shows the known starting costs, not a complete holiday budget, and assumes one hotel room and an average fare per traveller. It excludes meals, local transport, activities, insurance, and any extra room a family may need.
For comparison: if the £50–£75 daily spend is per person, allow another R7,690–R11,534 per person for seven days. Actual family accommodation costs may also be higher if one room cannot comfortably accommodate everyone.
Lower daily costs take planning
Where you stay affects both the room rate and the cost of getting around. Staying further out may reduce accommodation costs, but travellers should compare that saving with the extra journey time and transport fares.
For adults using contactless or Oyster pay-as-you-go, the current daily cap is £8.90 (R196) for Zones 1–2 and £16.30 (R359) for Zones 1–6. That means once you’ve hit the cap in a single day, any further journeys within those zones are free for the rest of that day. This applies to eligible Tube, rail and other journeys in the zones travelled, but excludes airport express services.
London also offers plenty of ways to fill a day without paying an attraction ticket. The British Museum, Natural History Museum, and Tate Modern all have free permanent collections. For a different perspective, visitors can book a free visit to Sky Garden – although spaces are limited – and parks and riverside walks add more variety at no admission cost.
“Additionally, travellers with more time could shorten their London stay and add another part of Britain. The saving depends on the destination, accommodation, and train fares, so compare the full cost of the extra stop before booking,” advises Garrett.
So, should you book now?
For July travel or fixed dates, start comparing fares early and book when you find an option that fits your budget. Travellers with more flexibility can set alerts and compare May and June departures, with May currently showing the lowest average fares in the data.
Accommodation gives travellers one of the biggest opportunities to shape their overall spend. Visiting friends or relatives, choosing a room arrangement that works for the group, or spending fewer nights in London can have a bigger effect on the budget than saving a small amount on each flight.
“London remains a significant investment, but thoughtful planning can help South Africans make their rand go further. With more Cape Town departures to choose from and some flexibility around dates, accommodation, and activities, travellers have more scope to shape a London trip that works for their budget,” Garrett concludes.