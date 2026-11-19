For comparison: if the £50–£75 daily spend is per person, allow another R7,690–R11,534 per person for seven days. Actual family accommodation costs may also be higher if one room cannot comfortably accommodate everyone.





Lower daily costs take planning

Where you stay affects both the room rate and the cost of getting around. Staying further out may reduce accommodation costs, but travellers should compare that saving with the extra journey time and transport fares.

For adults using contactless or Oyster pay-as-you-go, the current daily cap is £8.90 (R196) for Zones 1–2 and £16.30 (R359) for Zones 1–6. That means once you’ve hit the cap in a single day, any further journeys within those zones are free for the rest of that day. This applies to eligible Tube, rail and other journeys in the zones travelled, but excludes airport express services.

London also offers plenty of ways to fill a day without paying an attraction ticket. The British Museum, Natural History Museum, and Tate Modern all have free permanent collections. For a different perspective, visitors can book a free visit to Sky Garden – although spaces are limited – and parks and riverside walks add more variety at no admission cost.

“Additionally, travellers with more time could shorten their London stay and add another part of Britain. The saving depends on the destination, accommodation, and train fares, so compare the full cost of the extra stop before booking,” advises Garrett.

So, should you book now?

For July travel or fixed dates, start comparing fares early and book when you find an option that fits your budget. Travellers with more flexibility can set alerts and compare May and June departures, with May currently showing the lowest average fares in the data.

Accommodation gives travellers one of the biggest opportunities to shape their overall spend. Visiting friends or relatives, choosing a room arrangement that works for the group, or spending fewer nights in London can have a bigger effect on the budget than saving a small amount on each flight.