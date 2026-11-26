We’ve just wrapped up the Singularity Summit 2026 with over 40 international speakers, over 1 500 delegates, five media partners, dozens of brand activations and an overwhelming sense of collective optimism at what the future holds. When I look back at the culmination of ten months of planning and build up, I’m not only grateful that it was so well received but also inspired by what we learned from the speakers that travelled from all over the world to be there.

David Roberts left us with a challenge that deserves more than two days of our attention:” what would you build if intelligence were almost free?”

I keep coming back to that. This was our eighth Singularity South Africa Summit held in person and our eleventh year as Singularity’s South African implementation partner. After all those years, I still leave with my assumptions challenged and my sense of possibility expanded.

But this year felt different. AI is putting extraordinary capabilities into our hands. The distance between imagining something and making it work keeps shrinking.

That’s why we focused on exponential action. We can do so much more now. What are we actually doing with that ability? Here are seven things I’m taking forward.

1. Give young people access to the future My favourite photograph from the Summit is of my daughter Mila-Jay and me watching David Roberts.She watched for two hours. And loved it.

I don’t imagine she understood everything. But she was curious, engaged and included in a conversation about the world she will grow up in. That matters to me because the legacy I leave for my children is one of my highest priiorities..

Access gives understanding somewhere to begin. Understanding can build confidence and the belief that you have a part to play, whatever your age or circumstances. My own keynote on the future of learning explored how we can empower young people by giving them the flexibility to learn at their own pace. Watching Mila-Jay reminded me how much begins with simply opening the door.

2. Choose a problem. Put AI to work. Maureen Costello from Google showed AI coordinating work. Felix Cheung described managing digital workers. Dario Fanucchi demonstrated how agents compress complex projects, while Barak Kaufman offered a practical starting point: take one workflow through to completion.