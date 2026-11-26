We’ve just wrapped up the Singularity Summit 2026 with over 40 international speakers, over 1 500 delegates, five media partners, dozens of brand activations and an overwhelming sense of collective optimism at what the future holds. When I look back at the culmination of ten months of planning and build up, I’m not only grateful that it was so well received but also inspired by what we learned from the speakers that travelled from all over the world to be there.
David Roberts left us with a challenge that deserves more than two days of our attention:” what would you build if intelligence were almost free?”
I keep coming back to that. This was our eighth Singularity South Africa Summit held in person and our eleventh year as Singularity’s South African implementation partner. After all those years, I still leave with my assumptions challenged and my sense of possibility expanded.
But this year felt different. AI is putting extraordinary capabilities into our hands. The distance between imagining something and making it work keeps shrinking.
That’s why we focused on exponential action. We can do so much more now. What are we actually doing with that ability? Here are seven things I’m taking forward.
1. Give young people access to the future
My favourite photograph from the Summit is of my daughter Mila-Jay and me watching David Roberts.She watched for two hours. And loved it.
I don’t imagine she understood everything. But she was curious, engaged and included in a conversation about the world she will grow up in. That matters to me because the legacy I leave for my children is one of my highest priiorities..
Access gives understanding somewhere to begin. Understanding can build confidence and the belief that you have a part to play, whatever your age or circumstances. My own keynote on the future of learning explored how we can empower young people by giving them the flexibility to learn at their own pace. Watching Mila-Jay reminded me how much begins with simply opening the door.
2. Choose a problem. Put AI to work.
Maureen Costello from Google showed AI coordinating work. Felix Cheung described managing digital workers. Dario Fanucchi demonstrated how agents compress complex projects, while Barak Kaufman offered a practical starting point: take one workflow through to completion.
My takeaway: choose something that matters, establish a baseline and measure what improves. A working result teaches you things another strategy presentation cannot.
3. Africa must help build this future
Ziaad Suleman made the case for African AI infrastructure. Professor Benjamin Rosman brought the research and talent perspective. Rajesh Pasungili and Shayne Mann connected robotics with young people learning to build. Atenkosi Ngubevana reinforced the importance of giving local innovators visibility and opportunity.
We have problems worth solving and people capable of solving them. We need more routes from talent to opportunity, and from promising prototypes to paying customers. I want the next generation of African founders to see themselves as creators of these technologies.
4. Human progress is the point
Tilly Lockey’s bionic journey and Fana Shabane’s invention for his grandmother brought technology back to independence and everyday life. Brandon Birchak challenged our assumptions about human potential. Dr Cathy Davies, in conversation with Kim Hulett, introduced “peakspan,” a deeper look at what true health means. Dr Martin Zschornak explored new frontiers in cancer treatment with music and sound.
These conversations gave me a useful test for innovation: whose life could this improve? We have the technology at our fingertips. That question should stay close to every business case.
5. Courage needs practice
Kyle Hermans explored courageous leadership. Christina Gerakiteys examined what becomes possible when people can experiment and discuss failure openly. Celiwe Ross showed why employees belong in the design of AI transformation. This is work for all of us leading teams.
Make room for an imperfect first attempt. Listen to the people doing the work. Give them enough support to try again. AI makes experimentation faster and easier. Leadership determines whether people feel able to experiment.
6. Capability needs judgement
Dr Melanie Rieback brought the AI cybersecurity challenge into focus. Mmathebe Zvobwo’s digital trust theme felt equally relevant. Dr Danielle Einstein asked us to consider how technology affects our tolerance for uncertainty.
As a parent and entrepreneur, I find that combination so powerful. We need to understand the tools, question their outputs and decide where human responsibility sits. Greater capability asks more of our judgement.
7. Look where the technologies meet
Cathy Hackl widened our view of possible futures. Raoul Pal, Ran Neuner and Hywel George explored an emerging machine economy. Dr Mark Jackson opened the quantum frontier, while DaeWha Kang brought us back to the spaces we inhabit. Amanda Manna and Dr Mark Nasila kept the business conversation grounded in value.
The opportunity I see is in connecting ideas across disciplines, then finding somewhere useful to begin. That’s what makes this community so valuable.
Thank you to Shayne, Kevin, our team, Lebo Mashile, every speaker, partner and person who brought their curiosity into the room. A big thank you to our collaboration partner Old Mutual who has been committed to creating a positive impact with us over the past 4 years and to our event sponsors Google Cloud and IDC who are also focussed on building Africa, thank you.
Eleven years into this journey, I’m still learning.
And looking at that photograph with Mila-Jay, I feel an even greater responsibility to turn what we learn into something worthwhile.
What will you build with what you learned?
The Singularity South Africa 2027 Summit will take place on 20 and 21 October 2027 at Sandton Convention Centre. For information and regular updates, go to https://singularitysouthafricasummit.org/