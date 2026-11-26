H1 FY27 was a period of execution and delivery. Investment in our food businesses will secure our long-term leadership and growth and is already delivering results. Just Eat Takeaway.com has returned to order growth after 55 months of decline, and iFood is defending its position in Brazil while expanding well beyond food delivery into a diversified ecosystem of products. The rest of our ecosystem continues to grow profitably. AI is embedded across it and data from our existing businesses enables us to create proprietary AI that differentiates Prosus. We are now taking what we’ve built to our 5m+ partners and beyond.

Highlights 59%¹ (10%) growth in Ecosystem revenue, to US$5.7bn

Ecosystem aEBITDA of US$492m, compared to US$530m in the prior period, including US$344m of investment in iFood and JET

Free cash flow of US$1.1bn; Tencent and OLX dividends up 13% and 35% respectively

12% growth in adjusted earnings² per share, boosted by the buyback

US$5bn FY27 buyback on track, with US$49bn returned to Prosus and Naspers shareholders since June 2022

US$1.2bn of non-core asset sales in H1 FY27 Fabricio Bloisi, CEO of Prosus, said:

“We said FY27 would be a year of execution, and we are delivering. Our investment in food is already showing real progress, with JET growing orders again, and iFood defending its leadership, with Pago now profitable and Hits near break-even. Our other businesses are growing profitably, helped by cross-selling and synergies inside our ecosystem.

“We are happy with our execution and discipline, but it is innovation that will drive our growth in the future. Our ecosystem generates the data that trains our own AI, and that AI makes our businesses more efficient, more productive and faster growing. Prosus has a real competitive advantage in how we use AI and generate results. At iFood, agents implemented in the past six months alone have led to US$67m of cost benefits, and restaurants using Toqan are growing faster than those that don’t. We believe we can become the operating system for local businesses across our ecosystem, and we are just getting started.”

Nico Marais, CFO of Prosus, said:

“During the half year, Prosus executed well, with OLX expanding margins to 51%, iFood Pago a material profit contributor for the first time, and PayU continued to scale its profitability. We have invested in iFood and JET and put in place a solid foundation for future growth. We remain disciplined in our capital allocation, continuing to buy back our shares and recycle proceeds from non-core assets, with a strong balance sheet and our investment-grade rating intact. We expect profitability and cash flow to improve in the second half, and the benefits of our FY27 investment to come through as Prosus returns to aEBITDA growth in FY28.”

Ecosystem Progress Latin America (iFood, iFood Pago, Despegar) Our LatAm ecosystem strengthened, with cross-platform synergies across iFood and Despegar taking hold. As of September 2026, 27% of Despegar’s Brazil B2C net revenues now come through iFood, and users acquired through iFood show better retention than those acquired through Despegar’s own channels.

iFood iFood defended its leadership as competition intensified, investing in customer acquisition, marketing and new products.

Revenue grew 20% (8%) to US$1.1bn; aEBITDA fell to US$28m, from US$184m, reflecting incremental investment of US$278m.

iFood total GMV³ grew 25% year-on-year in local currency, excluding M&A.

Investment is expanding TAM and driving growth across iFood’s diversified ecosystem of products, like Pago, Ads, Hits, Grocery, Pharmacy and Pets all growing very strongly. Despegar Strong results, with increased investment to accelerate growth and gain market share.

Gross bookings grew 90% (25%) to US$4bn, with revenue up 68% (25%) to US$507m.

aEBITDA of US$47m and a 9% margin.

AI assistant SOFIA grew its share of B2C gross bookings from 1.2% to 8.3% in a year, exceeding offline channels. Europe (OLX, Just Eat Takeaway.com, eMAG, iyzico) Our category-leading businesses are delivering AI-powered, best-in-class consumer experiences. We are focused on delivering peer-leading profitable growth at OLX and extending JET’s momentum.

OLX Strong results, with revenue up 23% (13%) and aEBITDA up 30% (21%) to US$300m. Margin expanded to 51% despite investment in AI.

Motors grew revenue by 46% (17%) to US$279m with a 58% aEBITDA margin. In its first full half-year with OLX, La Centrale grew well ahead of a French B2C used-car market that fell about 8%.

Real estate revenue grew 17% (26%) to US$108m, with aEBITDA margins expanding to 52% (H1 FY26: 45%).

Jobs revenue grew 11% (13%) to US$51m, with aEBITDA margins expanding to 51% (H1 FY26: 46%). Just Eat Takeaway.com Orders grew in September 2026 for the first time in 55 months, against a 9% decline when Prosus took control in December 2025.

Revenue decreased by 13% to US$1.7bn, impacted by vouchers and discounts offset against revenue under IFRS reporting rules; aEBITDA of US$34m, after US$32m of restructuring charges, including market exit costs.

LCM-powered recommendations now reach approximately 37 million users. India (PayU + investment portfolio, incl. Swiggy, Meesho, ixigo and Rapido) Our India ecosystem delivered strong growth and now reaches over 500 million annual users and 450 million orders a month. PayU’s fintech infrastructure is embedded across these businesses, driving cross-platform synergies as it expands beyond core processing into SMB and consumer lending. Ecosystem TPV processed by PayU is up by more than 80% year-on-year.