Mines, motherhood and management 

Thasmei Reddy

Transforming industries through innovation and resilience

In a highly competitive and male-dominated industry, Thasmei Reddy made it her mission to drive innovation in the mining sector. As Senior Manager: Digital Transformation at Worley, an engineering consultancy firm in Johannesburg, Reddy credits her postgraduate studies, culminating in an MBA from Henley Business School, as a game-changer in her career. Now she’s using her expertise to help reshape the future of business through data-centric solutions.

An upward trajectory

Her career was launched when she was selected from over 5 000 applicants for a SAP Graduate Learnership at Pebble Tree Consulting, mentored by what she describes as “the very best in the consulting industry”.

Her selection for the prestigious Impala Platinum Support Team truly catalysed her career ascent and cemented her space in the mining industry. Travelling extensively to mining sites, Reddy gained invaluable, hands-on experience in the industry, developing a deep empathy for operations staff.

She was then awarded an opportunity to participate in the Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS) Intermediate Management Development Programme with mining and processing teams. “My next big break came when I joined Lonmin, and within six months received an award for top performance,” she recalls.

Ready for the major leagues

The prize was participation in the Management Development Programme at Wits University. “I really enjoyed the experience and I excelled; that’s when I knew I was ready for my MBA journey to begin.” In 2014, she enrolled at Henley Business School, a decision influenced by the institution’s international accreditations and globally acclaimed lecturers.

Her thesis, entitled “The adoption of Cloud Computing in Mining”, addressed the industry’s need to reduce overhead costs amid the commodity price dip. “We needed to respond by considering the usage of cloud deployments for infrastructure and software as a start, but this was easier said than done, as last-mile connectivity was problematic. My study highlighted these issues.”

She grew her knowledge and interest in areas like performance management vs leadership styles, the delegation of people, living corporate cultural values, managing and creating key performance indicators (KPIs) and linking people and their purpose to corporate goals and ambitions. “I learnt details in finance around funding of opportunities and how to scale projects, all while learning along the way,” she says. “This was a game changer, especially when you need to strategically respond to the market or competition and you have limited resources.”

More than just knowledge

Her approach to leadership was also profoundly shaped by her postgraduate experience. “You learn to be confident in your abilities, make decisions with the best information you have, and stay delivery-focused,” she advises. “To collaborate, ask questions, and seek diverse perspectives to proactively manage risks and challenges.”

The networking aspect of the MBA was also beneficial. “I was fortunate to study pre-Covid and get face time,” she recalls. “We met weekly and even had weekends in my open-plan dining room, bonding over take-out meals. I benefited from understanding and working with people with different personality types and leadership styles.”

Reddy’s postgraduate journey was not without its challenges, but her determination to forge ahead was unbreakable.

“During my MBA, I fell pregnant with my son, who was colic and premature. I received two Section 189 letters and got two distinctions all while travelling 200km a day to site and back in sweltering temperatures,” Reddy recounts. “My husband was studying with me, and he was my rock during this time. I had no choice but to succeed because everyone was watching, and I had to prove my resilience and grit.”

Forging ahead

Today, as the Senior Manager of Digital Transformation at Worley, Reddy’s MBA has equipped her with an invaluable toolkit. “My key focus over the next year is helping our customer base drive their sustainability requirements by using data-centric engineering,” she explains. “My superpower post-MBA is my ability to contribute to creating strategy, executing strategy, responding to market conditions, and driving results for the business. It also proved to me that I can succeed at anything if I put my mind to it.”

For aspiring MBA students, Reddy’s message is clear: “Life happens, and you’ll never be too prepared, but if you feel ready, jump in with both feet, your wetsuit and survival pack, and be ready to swim with all your determination and grit.”

As the business world continues to evolve at a breakneck pace, Reddy knows that despite the strides she’s made, an MBA is just the starting point. “It’s not enough to stay relevant. Invest at least an hour a day in continuous learning — you’re never too senior, qualified or old to stop expanding your knowledge.”