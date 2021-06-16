This Youth Day we’re launching a new eight-part podcast series, Ask Yourself, which talks through the struggles of youth past and present. Ask Yourself has been created in partnership with Ukuzibuza, a website established and curated by four high school learners.

In the first episode, we ask #FeesMustFall activists Kanya Cekeshe and Motheo Brodie how to start a revolution.

Listen below or follow M&G Listen here.