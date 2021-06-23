 Subscribe or Login

Ask Yourself: Episode 2 – Pride and Preference

Our new eight-part podcast series, Ask Yourself, talks through the struggles of youth past and present. Ask Yourself has been created in partnership with Ukuzibuza, a website established and curated by four high school learners.

In this episode, broadcaster Lula Odiba joins the Ukuzibuza team to talk about gender and sexuality in schools. They ask the question “Is there still room for monastic schools in a world where gender is fluid?”

