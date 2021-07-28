Ask Yourself: Episode 7 – The media and politics

Our new eight-part podcast series, Ask Yourself, talks through the struggles of youth past and present. Ask Yourself has been created in partnership with Ukuzibuza, a website established and curated by four high school learners.

In this episode, M&G deputy editor Athandiwe Saba talks to writer, director and performer Ameera Conrad about the role of media in protect and politics.

Listen below and follow the links to subscribe to M&G Listen.