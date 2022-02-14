Subscribe

Podcasts

PODCAST: The EFF’s Julius Malema: A decade of disruption

0

This time 10 years ago, Julius Malema seemed to have no more cards left to play following his expulsion from the ANC. 10 years later, Malema, 40, is “in a much much better position”.

How did the genesis of the EFF pan out? We find out what the events leading up to Malema’s leave from the ruling party were and how he, along with Floyd Shivambu and now-ANC national executive committee (NEC) member David Masondo conceptualised the EFF based on shared ideology. 

The EFF has since made its name as a party that courts disruption and controversy with, among others, its refusal to respect collegial parliamentary traditions.

Water under the bridge – how does the EFF commander-in-chief view former president Jacob Zuma since his expulsion? 

“I believe that the highest punishment you can give to a president is to remove them from office before they complete it. They get bitter to the grave. They never heal from that.  You can see from Thabo Mbeki. He has never healed from that,” he said. “When we removed Zuma from office [in 2018] that was the end of it.”

We also chat about president Cyril Ramaphosa, who was part of the disciplinary committee that decided to expel him all those years ago and what Malema thinks of him today. 

“I think that I may be in a better space. I’m a principal now, so why do I want to be a teacher? I’ve got a promotion. So I’m fine. I’m at the same level as Cyril.

“I hold no resentment for anyone in the ANC — no one. I relate with all of them. I relate with President Ramaphosa very well.” 

What kind out of impact does the EFF and its leader Julius Sello Malema have on South African politics?

Get the details and don’t forget to react and leave us a thumbs up when you’re done listening.

If this story helped you keep track of what politicians say versus what they do

Subscribe to Mail & Guardian for just R510 for the first year. That’s just R42.50 a month, and you can cancel anytime.

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest episodes

PODCAST: The EFF’s Julius Malema: A decade of disruption

The M&G politics journalists Lizeka Tandwa and Paddy Harper chat with EFF leader Julius Malema, reflecting on the 10 years after he was expelled from the ANC and his impact on the EFF and on South African politics

SONA2022: What comes first Mr President? The country, or the...

Rosa Luxemburg Stiftung Southern Africa’s Rebone Tau and professor William Gumede talk to M&G about SONA 2022

PODCAST: ‘I travelled to 30 countries before the age of...

Travel influencer Dineo Zonke Maduna talks about travelling on a budget and becoming an influencer

PODCAST: ‘I had R40m debt at 26 – it felt...

Busi Selesho chats to the M&G business journalists and podcast editor about why she became a money coach and shares some tips to financial freedom
Advertising

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×