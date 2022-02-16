Subscribe

PODCAST: Mind, body, wallet – why health leads to wealth

Business Casual: We have conversations about all things that matter. This is a not-so-typical business podcast exploring different parts of the business sector. Let’s get physically, and financially fit.

This episode was recorded in January, which for most, is usually the month of renewal, resets, and getting back in touch with our bodies and our health.  

We have invited a wonderful health coach Christine Phillips to talk to us about what she does, the South African wellness industry, and about her career. 

Phillips is a certified health coach and wellness chef with a great deal of experience, now coaching her clients to eat better and to live a healthier and more nutritious life. 

To sustain a healthy lifestyle you have to be able to come to the table every single day and make those healthy choices. What else goes into creating a healthy, sustainable lifestyle?

According to Phillips, your body is your own responsibility. You can incorporate wellness into your lifestyle without it being like a software system that you download and it just runs on its own.

“When you’re eating something ask yourself the question is this healing me or harming me,” the wellness coach says.

Quick fixes don’t always fix the situation, in some cases they act as the opposite and health and wellness are all about consistency. 

What role does intuition play and why should you listen? Your body knows what it needs, and it communicates that with us, we just need to listen. 

This is Business Casual – a not-so-typical business podcast exploring different parts of the sector, and this week, we are talking all things health and wellness. 

