Subscribe

Podcasts

PODCAST | Standerton fights to get municipality working

0

Use the player below to listen & subscribe in your favourite podcast app

You don’t have to go searching for the troubles that curse the citizens of Standerton, the small town on the banks of the Vaal River in Mpumalanga.

Mail & Guardian journalists Sarah Smit and Khaya Koko chat to our editor-in-chief Ron Derby about the town plagued by frequent blackouts, nicknamed Lekwa-shedding after the town’s municipality.

Corruption and poor governance have wrecked Lekwa from within, leaving it hamstrung in its mandate to serve its people and make good on its obligations to Eskom and its list of other creditors. And although the town has a new sheriff, in the form of a newly elected coalition leadership, the catastrophic mismanagement of Lekwa will take years to reverse.

If this story helped you keep track of what politicians say versus what they do

Subscribe to Mail & Guardian for just R510 for the first year. That’s just R42.50 a month, and you can cancel anytime.

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest episodes

PODCAST | Standerton fights to get municipality working

M&G Listen

Ron Derby, Sarah Smit and Khaya Koko in conversation about Eskom’s ‘sabotaged’ Tukuka power station and why Lekwa local municipality faces rolling blackouts and crumbling infrastructure

Standard Bank drives social impact by advancing professional women’s golf...

The series will consist of eight tournaments to be played each month from May until December at prestigious golf clubs across the country

‘Construction mafia’ closes down municipal housing project

M&G PREMIUM

The Western Cape department of infrastructure has incurred financial losses amounting to R8 560 000 as a result of site closures

Police officers accused teenager Nathaniel Julies’ murder to plead when...

The trial has had to start afresh because the presiding judge died.
Advertising

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×