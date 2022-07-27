Subscribe

PODCAST | ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe on the step-aside rule

The contentious step aside rule has become a bone of contention for the ANC with growing rebuke by provinces of its implementation by national leaders.

Some of the ANC’s biggest provinces including KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and Limpopo have already resolved that the rule should either be scrapped or reviewed while in the Eastern Cape and Gauteng, influential regions such as Tshwane and Amathole are likely to support repeal or a review.

The Mail & Guardian journalists sat down with ANC national spokesperson and NEC member Pule Mabe to discuss the step aside rule, its genesis and its role in the ANC’s renewal programme. 

Latest episodes

M&G Listen

The Mail & Guardian journalists discuss the step aside rule, its genesis and role in the ANC's renewal programme with NEC member Pule Mabe

PODCAST | War for diamonds – An unequal battle

M&G Listen

These are the illegal miners who are in constant battles with the government to obtain legal mining permits

PODCAST | Standerton fights to get municipality working

M&G Listen

Ron Derby, Sarah Smit and Khaya Koko in conversation about Eskom’s ‘sabotaged’ Tukuka power station and why Lekwa local municipality faces rolling blackouts and crumbling infrastructure

PODCAST | After the ANC

M&G LISTEN

We need to reimagine South Africa without the ANC and if we do not, we will either live with false hope or the country’s crisis will intensify
×