PODCAST | ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe on the step-aside rule

The contentious step aside rule has become a bone of contention for the ANC with growing rebuke by provinces of its implementation by national leaders.

Some of the ANC’s biggest provinces including KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and Limpopo have already resolved that the rule should either be scrapped or reviewed while in the Eastern Cape and Gauteng, influential regions such as Tshwane and Amathole are likely to support repeal or a review.

The Mail & Guardian journalists sat down with ANC national spokesperson and NEC member Pule Mabe to discuss the step aside rule, its genesis and its role in the ANC’s renewal programme.

