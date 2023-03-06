PODCAST | “SA Needs a Reset”

Join Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh for an exclusive interview with political analyst Prince Mashele, as he shares his insights on the latest developments in South African current affairs. Mashele is a leading voice in the national discourse, and in this interview, he’ll be discussing a wide range of topics, including the EFF’s ejection from Parliament, the Eskom crisis, and “Operation Dudula”.

