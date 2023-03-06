Subscribe

Join Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh for an exclusive interview with political analyst Prince Mashele, as he shares his insights on the latest developments in South African current affairs. Mashele is a leading voice in the national discourse, and in this interview, he’ll be discussing a wide range of topics, including the EFF’s ejection from Parliament, the Eskom crisis, and “Operation Dudula”.

Don’t miss this opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of the complex issues facing South Africa today. Subscribe now to stay up to date with the latest news and perspectives on the issues that matter most.

Latest episodes

PODCAST | “SA Needs a Reset”

M&G LISTEN

Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh chats with Prince Mashele about Operation Dudula, Eskom Crisis, Cyril Ramaphosa, EFF Parliament, 2024 Election

PODCAST | The state of the nation

M&G LISTEN

Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh chats with Lukhone Mnguni about loadshedding, South Africa's governance crisis, the 55th ANC National Conference, and SONA

PODCAST | ‘We’ve failed as clinicians’: This HIV doctor is...

M&G Listen

HIV doctor Francois Venter explains why the treatment of obese people reminds him of the bad old days of the HIV epidemic.

PODCAST: The ANC deputy president speaks

M&G Listen

The Mail & Guardian has done a six-part podcast series looking back at the years that defined the ANC since the dawn of democracy
