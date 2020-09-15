Subscribe
Subscribe
Politics

EFF MPs to be investigated for disrupting parliamentary proceedings

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - FEBRUARY 13: Members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) at the State of the Nation Address (SONA) on February 13, 2020 in Cape Town, South Africa. The State Of The Nation of the President of South Africa is an annual event in which the President reports on the status on the nation, highlights achievements, flags challenges and outlines strategies that will be undertaken to unlock developments interventions for the coming financial year. (Photo by Jeffrey Abrahams/Gallo Images via Getty Images)
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Parliament’s powers and privileges committee has agreed to hold an inquiry into the conduct of Economic Freedom Fighters MPs for their hostile disruption of a legislature sitting involving Public Enterprises Minister, Pravin Gordhan. 

This is one of two complaints being investigated involving MPs of South Africa’s third-largest party.

The second matter relates to the disruption of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation address in February. The EFF’s MPs refused to allow the event to continue until apartheid’s last president, FW De Klerk, left the public gallery.

Proceedings were delayed for almost one hour until the EFF left the National Assembly chamber when speaker Thandi Modise was on the brink of calling parliamentary protection services to remove the offending MPs.

The Gordhan matter relates to when some EFF members confronted him during a sitting of his department’s budget speech in July last year.


About 20 red overall-clad MPs rushed Gordhan while he was presenting his speech from a podium in the centre of a meeting chamber. 

MPs from the ANC, the African Christian Democratic Party and the Democratic Alliance formed a barrier between the EFF members and Gordhan, with the minister heard saying, “They must touch me”.

In delivering its legal opinion on the disruption of the State of the Nation address, parliamentary legal advisers agreed that legislators could investigate the EFF MPs for the disorders and had the jurisdiction to charge the MPs for breaking parliamentary rules. 

But the EFF contended it did not disrupt proceedings, and that they merely raised “points of order and left at the chamber on their own volition after a break in proceedings”.

In the Gordhan matter political parties agreed that an independent advocate from the Cape Bar be appointed to conduct an inquiry. 

The EFF’s Mbuyiseni Ndlozi told the powers and privileges committee that any attempt at collective punishment or rebuke the party would “fall apart in any court of law.”
He said that MPs have parliamentary privilege and are treated as individuals and not as a member of a political party. “There is this constant referral to a party. The courts have already pronounced themselves that you could not say EFF members or DA members. Particularly, if you are talking about the conduct of members, you have to say which member. And what has that member done?”

But powers and privileges committee chairperson Mohlopi Mapulane said the committee had  so far identified about 20 MPs who surged towards Gordhan.
“We viewed two videos. And what was clear on the second video is during the budget speech of Minister Gordhan, we identified members in our view who transgressed [parliamentary rules],” he said.

Responding, Ndlozi said any investigation would be a kangaroo court. “You’ve gone and watched videos of EFF members. You’ve already made up your mind. And there can’t be a fair process if that is like that,” he said. 

Parliamentary legal advisers told the committee it was too early to judge whether EFF MPs had broken the rules. The lawyers said that those who had been identified would have to be interviewed for their version of events.

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Lester Kiewit
Lester Kiewit
Lester Kiewit is a Reporter, Journalist, and Broadcaster.

Related stories

Editorial

Editorial: Even police stations are unsafe for women

Editorial -
If a man has the temerity to shoot a woman inside a police station, in front of law enforcement officers, then the country has an even bigger GBV problem than it thinks.
Read more
Opinion

Paddy Harper: Anti-racism is the mane thing

Paddy Harper -
What we want: Ramaphosa to cough up a hairball, racists in hair shirts and consumer boycotts that don’t turn hairy
Read more
Opinion

EFF on a collision course with dissident black women

barbara boswell -
The party’s response to journalists and those who speak against them reveal a consistent pattern of misogyny
Read more
Coronavirus

‘We are painstakingly putting things right’ — Ramaphosa

Sipho Kings Mcdermott -
Talking to the media, President Cyril Ramaphosa said he too was frustrated by the slow pace of justice around corruption, but that ‘the change that we have all wanted to see is unfolding’
Read more
Opinion

The pencil test still colours the rainbow nation illusion

paballo chauke -
This latest racist hair fiasco is just one more thing that all the darkies in me are tired of defending and explaining
Read more
Opinion

Colin Coleman: Beyond the ‘two-speed’ society

colin coleman -
A 10-point plan for streamlining South Africa’s economy
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
Politics

EFF MPs to be investigated for disrupting parliamentary proceedings

Under the spotlight will be the Economic Freedom Fighters’ behaviour at the State of the Nation address and during the public enterprise department’s budget speech
Lester Kiewit -
Read more
Business

SAA needs R2.2bn to pay for voluntary severance packages

More than 3 000 employees out of 5 000 have accepted the packages. The state-owned airline, which went into business rescue, is likely to retain 1 000 workers
thando maeko -
Read more
Business

B4SA approves Ters extension

The department of labour has extended Covid-19 Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme payments until September 15.
Tshegofatso Mathe -
Read more
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

The best local and international journalism

handpicked and in your inbox every weekday

Subscribe now