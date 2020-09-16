Subscribe
Subscribe
Politics

Zandile Gumede and her supporters face ANC backlash

Case: Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede was not home when assets apparently linked to fraud were seized.
Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede. (Wikus De Wet/AFP)
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The ANC will take action against the supporters of ANC MPL Zandile Gumede, accused of corruption when she was the mayor of eThekwini, who defied the party and protested at the Durban magistrate’s court last week.

The party’s leaders also plan to “engage” Gumede about her failure to call her supporters to order when she addressed them outside the court after her appearance on charges related to a R400-million waste removal tender.

Gumede is the most senior of five ANC eThekwini councillors who were arrested over the tender. She is out on bail of R50 000 and will appear again along with her co-accused on December 10.

All ANC members charged with crimes have been asked to stand aside from their party and government posts pending a hearing with the party’s integrity commission, in line with a decision by the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC). Party members have also been told to distance themselves from their comrades with “legal difficulties”. Those who are facing accusations — but no charges — of corruption and other forms of misconduct will also have to appear before the integrity commission.

On Tuesday, ANC KwaZulu-Natal provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli told a media briefing in Durban that thus far the party’s regional structures had identified 10 or 11 leaders, mainly councillors, facing criminal charges.


But this list was incomplete and a final list will be submitted to the ANC’s integrity commission, which had already met to look at new NEC guidelines for how it operates.

The commission will hear all cases by the middle of October and will recommend what action to take against each of them. In the meantime, they were to stand aside from their jobs and not carry out any party or government task, Ntuli said.

Ntuli said the ANC leaders were “‘very disappointed” by the actions of Gumede and her supporters, in defiance of the party, the Nec’s decision and the resolutions of the 2017 national conference.

They had not only attended the court hearing without the permission of the ANC but “went further and carried placards which were extremely offensive and divisive”, Ntuli said.

Gumede had failed to “disown” their actions when she addressed them.

“We have to engage her on that. We cannot allow a situation where people have a licence to undermine the authority of the ANC and go further and act in a way that attempts to sow divisions in the ANC,” he said.

Ntuli said the ANC would only make the list of those charged available when it had been finalised and after each person on it had been contacted by the party and given an explanation of “what is expected of them”.

Mike Mabuyakhulu, the deputy chairperson of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal who is out on bail over a R28-million jazz festival in 2012 that was paid for by his department but which never took place, will be the first to appear before the integrity commission.

Ntuli said those identified for expulsion by the commission would have to leave the party or be expelled.

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Paddy Harper
Paddy Harper
Storyteller.

Related stories

Politics

Zandile Gumede’s backers spoil ANC clean-up

Paddy Harper -
The governing party appears to be struggling to enforce the ban on support for leaders facing criminal charges
Read more
Africa

Campaigning together, but on their own

Nic Cheeseman & Sishuwa Sishuwa -
Social media is driving a new – largely anonymous – form of protest in Zimbabwe and Zambia
Read more
National

George Bizos dies at 92

Tshegofatso Mathe -
Renowned human rights lawyer George Bizos, who defended Nelson Mandela and other struggle icons during the treason trial and Rivonia trial, represented families at the TRC, and later represented Marikana miners’ families, has died
Read more
Opinion

Pillar to post office

solomon makgale -
If President Cyril Ramaphosa’s crackdown on corruption is to succeed, new rules for lobbying and tenders need to be implemented
Read more
Opinion

Colin Coleman: Beyond the ‘two-speed’ society

colin coleman -
A 10-point plan for streamlining South Africa’s economy
Read more
Africa

Mozambican authorities must stop the attack on media freedom

Deprose Muchena -
When journalists stop telling the truth about what’s going on in their country, when they stop exposing wrongdoing and corruption allegations, everyone suffers
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
Politics

Mmusi Maimane doesn’t want DA’s political ‘superstars’

The leader of the new One South Africa Movement says his former party has set itself on a course away from multiracialism after its recent policy conference
Lester Kiewit -
Read more
Coronavirus

The perils of vaccine nationalism

If distribution of the eventual Covid-19 vaccine occurs along economic and political lines, all countries will remain at risk
khaya sithole -
Read more
Politics

EFF MPs to be investigated for disrupting parliamentary proceedings

Under the spotlight will be the Economic Freedom Fighters’ behaviour at the State of the Nation address and during the public enterprise department’s budget speech
Lester Kiewit -
Read more
Business

SAA needs R2.2bn to pay for voluntary severance packages

More than 3 000 employees out of 5 000 have accepted the packages. The state-owned airline, which went into business rescue, is likely to retain 1 000 workers
thando maeko -
Read more
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

The best local and international journalism

handpicked and in your inbox every weekday

Subscribe now