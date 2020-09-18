Subscribe
Subscribe
Politics

Clicks-bait: EFF MP’s new parole probe

On parole: Former Azanian People’s Liberation Army member Kenny Motsamai (left), stands next to prophet Paseka ‘Mboro’ Motsoeneng after his release from prison in 2016. (Jabu Kumalo/Gallo Images/Daily Sun)
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The Economic Freedom Fighters’ confrontational, in-your-face style of politics could come back to haunt one of its MPs.

Former political prisoner and National Council of Provinces delegate Kenny Motsamai is being investigated by the correctional services department to ascertain whether he violated his parole conditions. 

Motsamai went to prison in 1989 for the apartheid-era murder of a traffic officer in Rustenburg. He was released on parole in 2017 but returned to prison for violating parole conditions. 

He was re-released in 2018, and a year later was sworn in as an EFF MP. But, Motsamai could return to prison again. He was arrested last week during a protest outside a Clicks store in Evaton and charged with assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest.

Police said there was a confrontation at the entrance of the Clicks store where, “during the scuffle, the door of the Clicks broke, and Motsamai injured himself on the door.” Charges against Motsamai were dismissed by the Sebokeng magistrate’s court this week. 


Technically, Motsamai should not qualify for his seat. The Constitution says people who are sentenced to a prison term of more than 12 months without the option of a fine cannot serve in Parliament or any provincial legislature. 

But, before the swearing-in ceremony, Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng explained why Motsamai qualified. “The particular delegate was convicted in 1989, and the Constitution took effect in 1996 … So this section seems not to extend to or to exclude that delegate.”

The correctional services department said that, even though the case has been struck from the court roll, it is still waiting for written confirmation from the police. Correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said probation officers are also still conducting their assessment of whether Motsamai violated any of his parole conditions. 

“We are aware of the matter, and it is under investigation. A decision will then be taken based on the outcome of the investigation and looking at Motsamai’s parole conditions,” Nxumalo said. 

Asked to respond to the possibility that one of its legislators could return to prison, EFF spokesperson Vuyani Pambo tersely said: “Kenny Motsamai is not on parole. He is a free man.”

The NCOP delegate isn’t the only EFF MP currently in trouble with the law. Its president, Julius Malema, alongside Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, faces an assault charge relating to a confrontation with a police officer at the funeral of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in 2018. The party’s deputy president, Floyd Shivambu, is also in the dock at the Cape Town magistrate’s court. This is for when he was caught on camera choking a journalist on the parliamentary precinct in March 2018. Shivambu has since apologised to Netwerk 24 journalist Adrian de Kock.

EFF secretary general Marshall Dlamini is another of the party’s MPs who faced a charge of assault after he was also filmed slapping a Parliament-based police officer at the State of the Nation address after the 2019 general elections.

Meanwhile, Parliament’s powers and privileges committee this week decided to hold an inquiry into the conduct of EFF MPs for its hostile disruption of a legislature sitting involving Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan

The matter relates to when, during Gordhan’s July 2019 budget speech, 20 red overall-clad MPs rushed Gordhan, who was presenting his speech from a podium in the centre of one of Parliament’s meeting chambers. 

ANC and opposition MPs from the African Christian Democratic Party and Democratic Alliance formed a barrier between the EFF MPs and Gordhan, with the minister heard saying: “They must touch me . . .”

MPs on Parliament’s powers and privileges committee agreed that an independent advocate from the Cape Bar be appointed to adjudicate the matter.

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Lester Kiewit
Lester Kiewit
Lester Kiewit is a Reporter, Journalist, and Broadcaster.

Related stories

Opinion

Dancing on the grave of Covid?

Paddy Harper -
Lay low for now as lockdown lifts to level one and let’s Jerusalema when the long arm of the law reaches Luthuli House
Read more
Coronavirus

SA’s level best: Welcome to the new normal

Lester Kiewit -
It’s a lifestyle that South Africans will have to maintain as the country navigates an almost post-lockdown situation in which the coronavirus remains very alive and active
Read more
Opinion

Whites should stop poking the lion

kyle raman -
Dismissing black people’s pain is dehumanising
Read more
Coronavirus

Eusebius McKaiser: Why the bullshit curfew is seriously dangerous

Eusebius Mckaiser -
Anti-democratic creep sets in when the state feels no need to explain its irrational decisions. Is that the type of state we want to live in?
Read more
Coronavirus

Level one loading: Almost back to normal

Lester Kiewit & Paddy Harper & Sarah Smit & thando maeko -
President Cyril Ramaphosa announces South Africa will move to level one of lockdown on September 20 after nearly six months of restrictions on movement, trade, learning and socialising
Read more
Coronavirus

Watch it again: Ramaphosa addresses the nation

Staff Reporter -
The president announced that South Africa will move to alert level 1 of lockdown from Monday
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
Politics

EFF MPs to be investigated for disrupting parliamentary proceedings

Under the spotlight will be the Economic Freedom Fighters’ behaviour at the State of the Nation address and during the public enterprise department’s budget speech
Lester Kiewit -
Read more
Business

SAA needs R2.2bn to pay for voluntary severance packages

More than 3 000 employees out of 5 000 have accepted the packages. The state-owned airline, which went into business rescue, is likely to retain 1 000 workers
thando maeko -
Read more
Business

B4SA approves Ters extension

The department of labour has extended Covid-19 Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme payments until September 15.
Tshegofatso Mathe -
Read more
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

The best local and international journalism

handpicked and in your inbox every weekday

Subscribe now