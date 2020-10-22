Free State branches gun for Ace

Free State branches that marched against secretary general Ace Magashule this week will launch a major campaign to force him to step aside next month when Mangaung mayor Olly Mlamleli and her R255-million asbestos scandal co-accused appear in court in Bloemfontein again on corruption charges.

They will continue to push the ANC national executive committee (NEC) to suspend Magashule over corruption in the province during his decade as premier, and to dissolve the provincial executive committee (PEC) elected in 2018, months after he became secretary general.

The elective conference has been the subject of a high court challenge over alleged gatekeeping and procedural problems. The initial court challenge failed but has moved to the supreme court of appeal, which is expected to confirm a date for the matter to be heard next month.

Sekhopi Malebo, a former Free State transport MEC and one of the organisers of the march to ANC headquarters at Luthuli House, said the campaign would involve civil society, the party’s alliance partners and the Mangaung Crisis Committee, which has been holding weekly anti-corruption protests during the Covid-19 lockdown.