Subscribe
Subscribe
Politics

DA cries foul play over muted mic

Aggrieved: DA eThekwini councillor Nicole Graham had her mic muted during a virtual sitting. The municipality blamed it on a software glitch
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The pandemic has pushed us indoors and far away from each other. Since the outbreak, millions of people have had to adjust their lives. Many aspects of daily life, such as screaming in council chambers, parliamentary riots, work meetings and schooling, have had to be conducted virtually. 

Even elections are now conducted online. The Democratic Alliance held its leadership elections via cyberspace at the weekend. 

However, a new lexicon has had to emerge: mute or unmute yourself; turn your video on or off. 

And the move to virtual platforms has not been without its bloopers.

In April, reported that Wale’s health minister, Vaughan Gething, who forgot to mute his microphone went on a rant about one of his colleagues dropping the swear words during a virtual session of the Welsh assembly. 


In April, The Guardian reported that Wales’s health minister, Vaughan Gething, who had forgotten to mute his microphone, went on a rant about one of his colleagues, dropping swear words during a virtual session of the Welsh assembly. 

The New Yorker suspended its reporter Jeffrey Toobin, who was masturbating during a Zoom call with his colleagues. 

An official from the Independent Development Trust appeared without a shirt on and in bed during a virtual committee meeting of public works and infrastructure in June. The department of public works said the official would be disciplined. 

There was also an outcry about a DA MP who was allegedly shopping for alcohol during a virtual parliamentary session. However, Tsepo Mhlongo said he had gone to buy airtime and not alcohol. 

Some people have not taken the matter of a muted microphone as just another glitch in this new virtual world. 

In May, eThekwini municipality councillors created their own blooper when DA member Nicole Graham, who felt aggrieved for being muted during a meeting, approached the courts.

On 29 May councillors were meant to debate their budget. According to the court papers, Graham had a speech to read out and two minutes into it she was muted. Every time she tried to return to the meeting, other council members heckled and interrupted her, and one even said they would not allow her to speak. 

Graham argued to the high court sitting in Durban that it should find that the council meeting was unlawful and that it did not allow the DA a chance to debate and approve the budget. Graham told the court that two minutes into her speech her mic was muted. 

After the virtual meeting, Graham wrote to council speaker Wezizwe Thusi objecting to how the DA was prohibited from participating in the budget meeting. Graham also wanted to find out how the council planned to deal with future virtual meetings. 

By the time Thusi responded to the letter, the DA had already taken the matter to court. 

Thusi’s response acknowledged that Graham had been interrupted during her address and that her speech was inaudible because of this. 

“I cannot comment on whether the interruptions were deliberate or not because I have not received any technical report about what took place,” said Thusi.

She argued that she had asked for the meeting to stand down and for the sound technicians to investigate what the problem might have been. “While waiting, there was a proposal that I proceeded with other speakers to assess whether the technical problem was only isolated to you or affected other councillors as well. 

“After Cllr [councillor] Nkosi, I gave you another opportunity to speak, only to find that you were no longer in attendance, albeit without leave. You left the meeting without ascertaining that the problem would continue to persist or not. Therefore, I cannot agree with you that the DA’s rights to equitable and fair participation were unlawfully violated.”

According to the speaker, this was the first time the council used Microsoft Teams for its meetings and the “shortcomings such as the muting/unmuting of speakers were unforeseeable.” Now the council will have to move its meetings to Zoom, allowing Thusi more control over who is allowed to speak. 

Back in court, Judge Dhaya Pillay threw out Graham’s case, noting that the council member chose to leave the meeting and, therefore, could not cry foul for not having participated. 

Pillay also found that the DA could have found other means of addressing the case of the muted microphone without litigation. 

The judge added that approaching her court was used for “political point-scoring”.

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Bongekile Macupe
Bongekile Macupe is an education reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

Related stories

National

eThekwini municipal manager out on bail, but signing off tenders

des erasmus -
The NPA is investigating eThekwini municipal manager Sipho Nzuza to determine whether he broke his bail conditions while back at work.
Read more
Politics

Mabuza asked to account for why ministers were seated next to Malema in Senekal

Bongekile Macupe -
MPs can’t seem to stop the house from degenerating into screaming matches, even during virtual sittings, as exhibited when the deputy president answered questions in the NCOP on Wednesday.
Read more
Politics

With 79% of votes, Steenhuisen is elected DA leader

des erasmus -
It was a landslide victory for John Steenhuisen, who thanked his family and opponent Mbali Ntuli before characteristically tearing into the ANC-led government for its anti-liberal policies, numerous failures, megalomania, and rampant corruption.
Read more
Politics

‘Battle-tested’ vs ‘kind and fair’ — DA candidates’ last push

des erasmus -
John Steenhuisen and Mbali Ntuli both acknowledged the problems faced by the party over the past year, with each of them offering their own leadership vision.
Read more
Coronavirus

KZN officials cash in on ‘danger pay for Covid-19’

des erasmus -
Leadership failures at Umdoni local municipality in KwaZulu-Natal have caused a ‘very unhappy’ ANC PEC to fire the mayor and chief whip
Read more
Opinion

South Africa must revisit and refresh its idea of itself

Njabulo Ndebele -
Covid has propelled citizens into feelings of a new shared identity in which the historical force of ‘whiteness’ is fading into irrelevance
Read more
Advertising

Subscribers only

National

Top cop’s state-funded luxury cars

Mpumalanga police commissioner Mondli Zuma has allegedly flouted regulations to purchase a flashy fleet.
khaya koko -
Read more
Education

The shame of 40 000 missing education certificates

Graduates are being left in the lurch by a higher education department that is simply unable to deliver the crucial certificates proving their qualifications - in some cases dating back to 1992
Bongekile Macupe -
Read more

More top stories

Sport

The Hunt is on for ruthlessness

Kaizer Chiefs’ new coach may have all the excuses but he’s likely just buying time for his ethos to take root
Luke Feltham -
Read more
National

The Zondo commission of evasion

Obfuscation, non sequiturs, outright lies, senseless babble, curry breaks — and we’re paying for it all
Sarah Smit -
Read more
Environment

Saving the world’s most trafficked mammal

Covid-19 has led to a surge in local pangolin poaching cases, but saviours keep fighting.
sheree bega -
Read more
Top Six

A Biden win isn’t necessarily a win for the rest...

Much like there was an overwhelming euphoria that gripped many Zimbabweans when they finally said asante sana to Robert Mugabe, Trump’s removal won’t change the colour of America’s fabric too drastically
mg newsroom -
Read more
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.