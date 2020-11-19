Ace prepares ANC branches for battle

Ace Magashule was arrested on corruption charges. He didn’t step down. This is despite the ANC’s resolution that people in this exact situation need to lead by example. Instead, the fight for control of the ruling party is going to its branches.
Magashule is said to be betting on the 20 regional and provincial elective conferences the party needs to hold ahead of its crucial national general council meeting, set for April next year.
There’s a lot more to this story.
