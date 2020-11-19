Subscribe
Ace prepares ANC branches for battle

  
Follow the money: Ace Magashule fans burned T-shirts bearing President Cyril Ramaphosa’s image outside the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court on November 13, where the ANC secretary general was appearing on charges of corruption and fraud. (Gallo Images/Frikkie Kapp)
0

Ace Magashule was arrested on corruption charges. He didn’t step down. This is despite the ANC’s resolution that people in this exact situation need to lead by example. Instead, the fight for control of the ruling party is going to its branches. 

Magashule is said to be betting on the 20 regional and provincial elective conferences the party needs to hold ahead of its crucial national general council meeting, set for April next year.

Paddy Harper
Paddy Harper
Storyteller.
Athandiwe Saba
Athandiwe Saba

Athandiwe Saba is a multi award-winning journalist who is passionate about data, human interest issues, governance and everything that isn’t on social media. She is an author, an avid reader and trying to find the answer to the perfect balance between investigative journalism, online audiences and the decline in newspaper sales. It’s a rough world and a rewarding profession.

