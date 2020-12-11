Subscribe
ANC battle now moves to the regional and provincial conferences

Crucial meetings: The ANC top six comprises (from left) Jessie Duarte, Ace Magashule, Gwede Mantashe, Cyril Ramaphosa, David Mabuza and Paul Mashatile . (Delwyn Verasamy)
0

As ANC secretary general Ace Magashule prepares to face the governing party’s integrity committee this weekend, ANC branches are scrambling to get their members registered by 15 December — the cut-off date for them to be included at its crucial regional and provincial conferences that kick off next month.

Although President Cyril Ramaphosa has won the latest battle in the fight to cleanse the party of corruption-accused leaders, with its top leadership reaffirming the decision to force them to step aside from their party and state posts, the fight now moves to the conferences. 

Paddy Harper
Paddy Harper
Storyteller.

Opinion

We need answers about the Vrede dairy project

ike moroe -
On Ace Magashule’s watch, speaking out has cost more than a few whistleblowers their lives
National

PPE ‘proxy’ contract cancelled

Sarah Smit -
The tender linked to Ramaphosa’s presidency has been cancelled by the special corruption court
Politics

Cyril 1, Ace 0: NEC reaffirms ‘stand aside’ rule

Paddy Harper -
ANC secretary general Ace Magashule will appear before the ANC’s integrity commission on 12 December
National

Another wait for Jacob Zuma’s day in court

Paddy Harper -
A challenge to the racketeering case against co-accused Thales will be heard only next year
Opinion

Editorial: SA’s sad tale wagged by ANC dogma

Editorial -
To all intents and purposes, the ANC is the government. It is South Africa. The policies made at Luthuli House decide where we go. The corollary of this is that anything bad in the ANC quickly poisons our state and its institutions.
Coronavirus

Covid-19 arrived and statism took hold

Klaus Kotze -
In following an international, scientific approach the state assumed extraordinary power over people
Politics

Ace Magashule will appear before the ANC's integrity committee this weekend. After that, all eyes will be on next year's conferences to see who will win the fight for control of the party
Paddy Harper -
National

Q&A Sessions: ‘Feel free to criticise’ Oscar series

British filmmaker Daniel Gordon talks to Luke Feltham about the criticisms levelled at his latest work, The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius, a new four-part documentary series that covers the Icarian fall of the Olympian
Luke Feltham -
National

Rhythm FM is R52-million of dead air

A R6-million lawsuit is offering new insight into why the state-funded station has not yet broadcast
khaya koko & Mosibudi Ratlebjane -
Africa

Uganda’s professional elites need to take a stand

COMMENT: The protests against the Ugandan president’s 35-year rule are being led by the youth. But they cannot do it alone
eric mwine mugaju -
Business

Assets, wealth revolution on the go

Financiers are ‘impact investing’ by shifting their support to investment products that prioritise environmental, social and governance issues
Tshegofatso Mathe -
Education

‘No national matric rewrite’, says court

This follows an urgent application by individual learners and Sadtu, who wanted the court to set aside a decision by the department for a rewrite of two leaked matric exam papers
Bongekile Macupe -
