ANC battle now moves to the regional and provincial conferences

As ANC secretary general Ace Magashule prepares to face the governing party’s integrity committee this weekend, ANC branches are scrambling to get their members registered by 15 December — the cut-off date for them to be included at its crucial regional and provincial conferences that kick off next month.

Although President Cyril Ramaphosa has won the latest battle in the fight to cleanse the party of corruption-accused leaders, with its top leadership reaffirming the decision to force them to step aside from their party and state posts, the fight now moves to the conferences.