By-elections delayed as Covid restrictions bite

By-elections in six provinces set to take place over the next three months will be postponed because of the move to level three of Covid-19 lockdown.
The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) will approach the electoral court to postpone the by-elections — set for 20 January, 3 February, 17 February and 3 March — because of the ban on public gatherings and the 9pm to 6am curfew.
