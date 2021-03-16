Subscribe
Subscribe
Politics

Didiza and Ingonyama Trust Board leadership set to pay respects to Zulu king

The Ingonyama Trust Board (ITB) leadership will pay their respects to the entity’s sole trustee, the late King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu, at the KwaKhethomthandayo royal palace in Nongoma on Tuesday. (Photo by Gallo Images/Photo by Khaya Ngwenya/Gallo Images via Getty Images)..
0

The Ingonyama Trust Board (ITB) leadership will pay their respects to the entity’s sole trustee, the late King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu, at the KwaKhethomthandayo royal palace in Nongoma on Tuesday.

There’s a lot more to this story.

To continue reading, subscribe to the Mail & Guardian.

It pains us to say it, but good journalism costs money to produce, and so we have to reserve some of our stories for Mail & Guardian subscribers with paid-for levels of access to the site only. Like this one, for example.

You can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian and get access to all our stories and more at this link. And this weekend, you can sign up for just R2 a month.

If you have a current subscription, please login here.


Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Paddy Harper
Paddy Harper
Storyteller.

Related stories

Advertising

Subscribers only

Politics

Didiza and Ingonyama Trust Board leadership set to pay respects...

A lack of precedent has raised concerns about the future of the Ingonyama Trust after the death of the king, its sole trustee
Paddy Harper
Politics

Vote on Mkhwebane shows a divided ANC caucus

The National Assembly’s decision will be at once about the future of the public protector and about the street fight for power in the ANC
Lizeka Tandwa & emsie ferreira

More top stories

Coronavirus

Hawks at 47% capacity fighting Covid-19 looting

Presenting to parliament, the Hawks, SIU and NPA have work to do, but say staff shortages slow down investigations
Eunice Stoltz
Environment

Covid-19 effects undermine nature conservation efforts

Wildlife rangers are out of work and reduced patrols abet poaching
sheree bega
Coronavirus

Local government elections: Covid-19 adds to IEC’s challenges

The Independent Electoral Commission wants to prevent a repeat of the voting irregularity complaints that occurred during the last LGE
Eunice Stoltz
Politics

Mantashe calls for urgent caucus meeting ahead of Mkhwebane vote

Magashule has received at least five letters from ANC caucus members unhappy with the chief whip’s backing of a vote against the public protector
Lizeka Tandwa
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.