Subscribe
Subscribe
Politics

Niehaus dismisses talk of nationwide shutdown

Carl Niehaus, the uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association spokesperson, has dismissed talk of a national shutdown in support of ANC secretary general Ace Magashule and former president Jacob Zuma. (Photo by Felix Dlangamandla/Netwerk24/Gallo Images/Getty Images)
0

Carl Niehaus, the uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association spokesperson, has dismissed talk of a national shutdown in support of ANC secretary general Ace Magashule and former president Jacob Zuma.

“It is false information and it may be an attempt by some people to spread that kind of information, trying to push people out, trying to take action against people,” Niehaus said on Tuesday.

City Press reported on Sunday that Magashule’s supporters were planning a series of shutdowns to protest against the ANC national executive committee’s (NEC) step-aside resolution, which will affect party heavyweights such as Magashule, Zuma and former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede, among others.

The three political allies are facing criminal charges in separate cases of fraud and corruption, but they maintain their innocence. 

The step-aside decision is widely viewed as a move by President Cyril Ramaphosa and his supporters to rid the ANC of rampant corruption in its ranks.


Niehaus said those opposed to the step-aside resolution, namely “my comrades in the ANC who might feel not entirely happy about the pressure there is on the secretary general to step aside …”  were participating in “ongoing engagements” with the ANC’s internal structures.

“From my perspective, I am not aware of the plans read in the City Press about shutdowns and all of those things,” Nieuhaus said.  

The NEC decided on 29 March 2021 that party members who have been criminally charged have 30 days to step aside from their positions or face disciplinary action. 

Magashule faces criminal charges relating to the R255-million Free State asbestos project while he was premier of the Free State premier. He is out on R200 000 bail.  

A march against “judicial dictatorship” is reportedly to take place from the University of the Witwatersrand to the constitutional court in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, on 9 April. The message “judicial dictatorship” echoes throughout the eight-page statement issued by Zuma shortly after the constitutional court heard that he must be jailed for contempt for refusing to appear before the state capture inquiry, chaired by the deputy chief justice, Raymond Zondo. 

“I strongly agree with the public sentiment that is starting to see the emergence of a judicial dictatorship in South Africa,” said Zuma in his statement.  

The so-called Radical Economic Transformation faction of the ANC, believed to be organised from inside Luthuli House, is allegedly a driving force of the pro-Magashule and Zuma protests.

But Niehaus denies these allegations. 

“As far as I understood the decision of the national executive committee there will be an opportunity for the national office bearers to engage at a provincial level with chairs and secretaries of provinces. And obviously, those chairs and secretaries from the provinces will again come with mandates from the branches of the provincial secretaries. Those are the processes that are legit,” said Niehaus. 

Shortly after the NEC announced its step-aside decision last week, Magashule said: “The organisation [ANC] has taken its decision in line with the Nasrec resolutions. I support Nasrec resolutions.” 

Responding to a question about whether he would still be at Luthuli House at the end of April, he said: “Wait and see.”

ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe did not respond to the M&G’s requests for comment.

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Eunice Stoltz
Eunice Stoltz is a junior daily news reporter at the Mail & Guardian. She was previously a freelance journalist and a broadcaster at Maroela Media and Smile90.4FM.

Related stories

Advertising

Subscribers only

National

Millions paid out but Bloemfontein roads give no joy

The Mangaung metro has paid R2-billion to engineering companies — R524-million to GladAfrica — but has little to show for it except congested roads and broken infrastructure
khaya koko & Lizeka Tandwa
National

Q&A Sessions: ‘I’m comfortable in my own wheels’ — Sandile...

Sandile Mkhize opens up how competition reinjected the drive back into his life
Luke Feltham

More top stories

Politics

Niehaus dismisses talk of nationwide shutdown

The protest is reportedly in response to the ANC’s step-aside decision that affects the likes of Ace Magashule and other party heavyweights
Eunice Stoltz
Sport

Bavuma’s burden and the dearth of Black batsmen

Temba Bavuma’s uncle, who watched the Proteas captain develop into the successful cricketer that he is, explains what makes him a good leader and what is going wrong in nurturing Black talent
Lungani Zama
National

Mdluli fails to have high court judge recused

The former crime intelligence boss brought the application citing bias after the state moved to prevent further spurious delays on his decade-old fraud and corruption charges
emsie ferreira
Opinion

Why South Africa’s electricity blackouts are set to continue for...

South Africa is once more experiencing periodic power cuts. These typically take the form of scheduled supply interruptions, for two to four hours a...
Hartmut Winkler
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.