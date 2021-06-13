 Subscribe or Login

The health minister is on the ropes for dodgy vibes as SIU zeros in

    
Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images)
0

President Cyril Ramaphosa was blindsided by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize’s announcement last week that he had requested special leave. 

Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa is a political journalist with a keen interest in local government.
Paddy Harper
Paddy Harper
Storyteller.
Athandiwe Saba
Athandiwe Saba

Athandiwe Saba is a multi award-winning journalist who is passionate about data, human interest issues, governance and everything that isn’t on social media. She is an author, an avid reader and trying to find the answer to the perfect balance between investigative journalism, online audiences and the decline in newspaper sales. It’s a rough world and a rewarding profession.

