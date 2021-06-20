 Subscribe or Login

MK committee to look into Gupta influence in military veteran’s association

Unequal justice: Carl Niehaus of the Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association warned of 'civil unrest' if Jacob Zuma is arrested. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo)
The plan by President Cyril Ramaphosa and his allies to consolidate his grip on ANC structures is said to be taking shape, with the preparatory committee expected to investigate the influence of the Gupta brothers in the Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans’ Association (MKMVA) as part of its terms of reference. 

Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa is a political journalist with a keen interest in local government.

Party insiders say a report on the Guptas’ association with leaders of the Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans’ Association will help rid the structure of Jacob Zuma’s most loyal allies
