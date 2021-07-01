 Subscribe or Login

Mkhize report submitted to president

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has submitted its report into the role of health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize in the R150-million Digital Vibes Covid-19 communications contract to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Paddy Harper
Paddy Harper
Storyteller.

The Special Investigating Unit’s report on the Digital Vibes scandal involving the health minister means his fate hangs in the balance
