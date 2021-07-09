 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Politics

We are at their mercy,” said Zuma ANC supporter

Changing fortunes: Much has happened since the ANC’s 53rd national conference in Polokwane in 2012, not least the fact that most of former president Jacob Zuma’s allies have abandoned him. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)
0

In 2008, former president Jacob Zuma came head to head with the judiciary. He was charged with corruption in a case that would — eventually — span more than a decade. The tide was different back then. Zuma had beside him a formidable political list of allies who would pave the way to his presidency. 

Subscribe to the Mail & Guardian and unlock this story

There’s a lot more to it and we don’t want you to miss out

If a Mail & Guardian story has ever informed your opinion, changed your mind or helped you combat fake news on that WhatsApp group, know that your contribution will help us to keep doing the good journalism that we do.

You’ll also get access to other subscriber-exclusive benefits including, events, newsletters, webinars, and weekly crosswords.

You can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian at this link.

If you have a current subscription, please login here.

Subscribe to the M&G

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them.

Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa is a political journalist with a keen interest in local government.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

Politics

We are at their mercy,” said Zuma ANC supporter

Party leaders say the current ANC president will not be tainted by the incarceration of Jacob Zuma
Lizeka Tandwa
Coronavirus

People use social media posts to sell Ivermectin on the...

Selling medication without a license to prescribe or dispense it is illegal, and can lead to a hefty fine or imprisonment
charma du plessis

More top stories

Coronavirus

Teenagers carry Covid to parents

More children and adolescents are contracting the disease but hospital admissions remain low
Eunice Stoltz
Coronavirus

People use social media posts to sell Ivermectin on the...

Selling medication without a license to prescribe or dispense it is illegal, and can lead to a hefty fine or imprisonment
charma du plessis
Business

It will cost UIF up to R3.5-billion in Ters payments...

Any further extensions of Ters payments will impede the UIF’s ability to pay normal claims for unemployment and parental leave
Sarah Smit
Environment

The invention to detect foot-and-mouth disease in one hour

New technology helps manage the disease that spells gloom for economies and livestock
boitumelo kgobotlo
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×