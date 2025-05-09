Politics / 9 May 2025 EFF sets its sights on North West – with the ANC By Mandisa Nyathi Facebook X Email LinkedIn WhatsApp The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and ANC have formalised a growing partnership in the North West Despite public spats in Gauteng, the parties are teaming up in North West municipalities, including those where the ANC has a majority This content is restricted to subscribers only. Join the M&G Community Our commitment at the Mail & Guardian is to ensure every reader enjoys the finest experience. Join the M&G community and support us in delivering in-depth news to you consistently. Subscribe Subscription enables: - M&G community membership - independent journalism - access to all premium articles & features - a digital version of the weekly newspaper - invites to subscriber-only events - the opportunity to test new online features first Already a subscriber? Login here. Tags: ANC, Economic Freedom Fighters, Ekurhuleni, Gauteng, Local Government, Municipal coalitions, North West, Politics, Sinawo Thambo