 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Politics

ANC’s provincial executive committee endorses three candidates for Joburg mayor race

Johannesburg’s member of the mayoral committee (MMC) for finance Jolidee Matongo is the front-runner to take over as the city’s mayor. (Twitter)
0

The Gauteng provincial executive committee (PEC) has endorsed the three candidates nominated to take over the Johannesburg mayoral position and sent them to the national executive committee (NEC) to make its final decision. 

Sources say the PEC gave the nod to the three names submitted by the Johannesburg regional executive committee, which met during the weekend. 

The three candidates are Jolidee Matongo, a member of the mayoral committee for finance, Mpho Moerane, MMC for environment, infrastructure and services, and Salphina Mulaudzi, chair of the chairpersons in the City of Johannesburg. The selected candidate takes over the reins until the local government elections.

Two sources with intimate knowledge of the talks said Matongo was the preferred candidate among the ANC’s coalition partners in council . 

Last week, the Inkatha Freedom Party’s Gauteng secretary, Alco Ngobese, said Matongo’s portfolio as MMC of finance would make all parties involved comfortable if he was the ANC’s pick. 

He said the metro needed someone who understood the city’s financial crisis, which was exacerbated by the recent attempts at an insurrection in the name of former president Jacob Zuma, who was recently jailed for contempt of court. 

Each of the three candidates will have to undergo a rigorous interviewing process before a name is announced on Friday, party insiders said. 

Matongo, who served as the Johannesburg regional spokesperson for the ANC, is a regional working committee and regional executive committee member and a former ANC Youth League leader in the region. He is pursuing a master’s degree in public management at the private tertiary institute, Mancosa.

The ANC has met its coalition partners who have indicated that the matter needs to be finalised urgently to deal with the economic downturn resulting from the debilitating Covid-19 pandemic and the recent insurrection in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng that cost the Johannesburg metro millions of rands in damages, regional secretary Dada Morero said in an earlier interview. 

The M&G reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa had proposed that the ANC arrest all talks of coalitions in the local government elections and called for an overhaul of how the party selects its mayoral candidates. The elections are likely to be postponed to next year.

Addressing the NEC during his political overview, Ramaphosa said the party’s experience since the emergence of coalitions in 2016 was that “coalition governments are incapable of effectively driving development, providing quality services and ensuring proper accountability”. 

Ramaphosa suggested a more rigorous process of selecting mayors, saying the current approach had not produced the results the ANC needed. 

He suggested that the NEC and the party’s national working committee introduce a process of interviewing mayoral candidates to identify strengths and weaknesses once a list of three candidates had been submitted.

He also suggested that the party focus on three key positions — mayor, municipal manager and chief financial officer — for each municipality the ANC  governs.

Ramaphosa said another matter of concern was that two-thirds of councillors elected in 2016 were new to the job and there was a frequent turnover of senior management in councils. This had resulted in a loss of skills, experience and institutional memory, adding that it was also a concern that only a third of councillors had post-matric qualifications. 

“We, therefore, need to prioritise the selection of skilled and knowledgeable political leaders and senior management that is suited to the task at hand,” Ramaphosa urged his party.

Subscribe to the M&G

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them.

Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa is a political journalist with a keen interest in local government.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

National

Life Esidimeni inquest postponed until August 30

The lawyer for the bereaved families argued that Dr Makgabo Manamela’s requests for postponements have a negative impact on the families of the deceased who seek closure
Chris Gilili
Politics

RECAP: Mbeki tells ANC that land without compensation goes against...

‘This would be a very serious disincentive to investment,’ says Thabo Mbeki in a document arguing that the ANC should not proceed with the Constitutional amendment of section 25
Lizeka Tandwa

More top stories

Politics

Government proclaims 27 October for local elections, but supports...

The IEC has accepted former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke’s recommendation to postpone the vote to February, but still needs Constitutional Court approval to do so
Chris Gilili
Politics

ANC Free State endorses three names for Mangaung mayor

The three candidates the province has put forward are said to be Ramaphosa supporters, who will further alienate Magashule from his power base
Lizeka Tandwa
Politics

ANC’s provincial executive committee endorses three candidates for Joburg mayor...

Sources say that the PEC gave the nod to the three names put forward by the Johannesburg regional executive committee
Lizeka Tandwa
National

Covid-19 draws the bulk of health sector’s focus, at the...

Children have accounted for a relatively low number of coronavirus cases, but other facets of their healthcare and wellbeing have suffered
Eunice Stoltz
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×