 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Politics

Makhura’s ‘unlawful’ directive caused Gauteng R42.8m in losses, says former CFO

New Gauteng premier David Makhura.
Gauteng premier David Makhura.
0

The legality of a March 2020 circular issued by Gauteng Premier David Makhura, which “caused chaos in the province” regarding Covid-19 procurement, is at the centre of a R42.8-million claim against him. 

At a Special Tribunal hearing on Thursday, lawyers for former Gauteng health department chief financial officer Kabelo Lehloenya argued the circular, which centralised Covid-19-related procurement that included personal protective equipment (PPE), was unlawful, and the premier should be held personally liable for the province’s losses. 

Gauteng procurement was centralised in the provincial health department, according to Makhura’s circular. 

Lehloenya brought an application to the tribunal to include Makhura and the provincial health department’s former head, Professor Mkhululi Lukhele, in the civil case instituted against her by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU). 

The unit seeks to recover losses suffered by the state — more than R42.8-million — from Lehloenya and Lukhele for their “intentional, unlawful and wrongful misconduct” in awarding of a procurement contract to Ledla Structural Development and Beadica 430 for the supply of PPE that included surgical masks, face masks and shields, as well as hand sanitisers, among other supplies. 

In its particulars of claim filed at the tribunal, the SIU argued that, in April last year, Lehloenya “unlawfully and irregularly” awarded Ledla a R139-million contract for Covid-19 supplies because the procurement was not an open tender process, and nor was Ledla part of the government’s central supplier database, as required by treasury regulations. 

The SIU further argued that Lehloenya had “arbitrarily” modified Ledla director Thandisizwe Diko’s quotation, causing losses for the state.

“The prices quoted by Ledla for Covid-19 items and in respect of which the first defendant [Lehloenya] awarded the contract, were to the knowledge of the first defendant far in excess of the maximum prices regulated [by treasury],” the SIU papers read.

Lehloenya, however argued, she was acting on Makhura’s instructions, as head of the provincial government, who

circumvented a treasury note dated April 2020 that called for emergency Covid-19 procurement to be centralised at national, not provincial, government level.

Lehloenya contended in her papers that the issuance of Makhura’s March 2020 circular was “an abuse of office” because it was issued “with reckless indifference”. 

Speaking on Lehloenya’s behalf, advocate Sunday Ogunronbi said Makhura’s “recklessness” should cause “personal liability” against the premier and not Lehloenya. 

“If it [the circular] is unlawful, the premier is the direct cause of the chaos in the province … An abuse of office invokes personal liability,” Ogunronbi argued. 

But Ngwako Maenetje, who represented Makhura and the Gauteng government, rejected Lehloenya’s contention, saying the SIU had brought a claim against the former chief financial officer, whose alleged unlawful conduct caused the state massive losses. 

“If you intentionally [and] unlawfully cause loss, the state must act against you. It [the SIU’s civil action] is a claim directed at her to pay money,” Maenetje emphasised.

“There is no joiner of necessity here, and the court should not worry about it.”
Judge Lebogang Modiba, who said this was “a huge matter”, reserved judgment in Lehloenya’s application.

Subscribe to the M&G

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them.

Khaya Koko
Khaya Koko is a journalist with a penchant for reading through legal documents braving the ravages of cold court benches to expose the crooked. He writes about social justice and human-interest stories. Most importantly, he is a card-carrying member of the Mighty Orlando Pirates.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

Business

The nuclear option: Should it carry South Africa’s baseload?

Some argue that nuclear power will get us to our clean energy goals faster, but other experts say it is unsafe, unaffordable and unnecessary
Sarah Smit
Politics

Zuma implicates Mandela and foundation in arms deal

The former president has written to the Nelson Mandela Foundation, requesting documents that he says will prove his innocence
Lizeka Tandwa

More top stories

Politics

Zuma implicates Mandela and foundation in arms deal

The former president has written to the Nelson Mandela Foundation, requesting documents that he says will prove his innocence
Lizeka Tandwa
Politics

Makhura’s ‘unlawful’ directive caused Gauteng R42.8m in losses, says former...

A March 2020 directive from the Gauteng premier is at the centre of an SIU civil case to recover money lost due to alleged unlawful procurement
khaya koko
National

Vearey hearing adjourned over Covid-19 scare

The fired cop’s arbitration hearing was postponed to next month just as police put forward video material
Eunice Stoltz
Politics

Mapisa-Nqakula elected as speaker of parliament

Former defence minister voted in ahead of the Democratic Alliance’s Annelie Lotriet
Paddy Harper
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×