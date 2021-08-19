 Subscribe or Login

Zuma implicates Mandela and foundation in arms deal

Former president Jacob Zuma has implicated South Africa's founding democratic president, the late Nelson Mandela, and his foundation, in having benefited from the 1990s arms deal in a letter seen by the Mail & Guardian.
Former president Jacob Zuma has implicated South Africa's founding democratic president, the late Nelson Mandela, and his foundation, in having benefited from the 1990s arms deal in a letter seen by the Mail & Guardian. 

Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa is a political journalist with a keen interest in local government.

Politics

Zuma implicates Mandela and foundation in arms deal

The former president has written to the Nelson Mandela Foundation, requesting documents that he says will prove his innocence
Lizeka Tandwa

