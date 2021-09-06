 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Politics

IEC throws ANC a candidate registration lifeline

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has reopened the process of submitting candidates for the 2021 local government elections, effectively throwing the ANC a lifeline in 93 municipalities in which it had missed the deadline for nominations. (Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
0

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has reopened the process of submitting candidates for the 2021 local government elections, effectively throwing the ANC a lifeline in 93 municipalities in which it had missed the deadline for nominations.

Opposition parties have reacted angrily to the decision, which was announced by the IEC on Monday, 6 September in response to the Constitutional Court ruling setting aside the original election date of 27 October, originally proclaimed by Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

Democratic Alliance (DA) federal council chairperson Helen Zille said the party had briefed its legal team to go to court and halt the reopening of the candidate registration process as it gave the ANC “an advantage that other parties have never enjoyed”.

IEC commissioner Glen Mashinini said the electoral body had taken legal advice on how to implement the Constitutional Court ruling and had decided that the date for nomination of candidates should be set after the final weekend of voter registration, which would take place on 18 and 19 September.

Mashinini said that while there had been “divergent opinions” among the political parties over the decision as some parties did “not agree with the interpretation”, the majority of parties had been appreciative of the decision to amend the election timetable in this way.

The ANC had faced potentially losing control in a large number of municipalities before a single vote was cast when it missed the cut-off for candidate registration. 

The party had gone to the electoral court to ask that the registration be reopened, but withdrew its action in anticipation of the Constitutional Court ruling on the IEC application to postpone the vote to February next year. The court dismissed that application in a judgment handed down on Friday and also ruled that the current date of 27 October was “unconstitutional, invalid and is set aside”.  

Mashinini said the IEC had the responsibility to deliver a credible election under safe conditions while complying with the court order.

An additional 40 000 electronic handsets would be used to assist in voter registration, which would be conducted at 23 151 voting stations over the two-day period.

Thereafter, Dlamini-Zuma would announce the election date on 20 September, after which the voter roll would close.

At this point candidate registration would take place, Mashinini said.

Candidates could only be nominated once they were registered on the voter roll, which meant that candidate registration would be held after 20 September.

Mashinini said it would be “premature” to comment on any court action by the DA.

“The decision the commission has made has been carefully considered. The commission has taken the necessary legal advice on the matter. It is not a decision that has been taken recklessly,”’ Mashinini said. “It has been taken in the interest of free and fair elections based on solid legal advice in the light of the Constitutional Court order.”

Mashinini said protocols in response to Covid-19 had been agreed upon with the parties in a bid to make election day safer.

The IEC, he said, could not have imagined that the pandemic would last as long as it has and had been forced by circumstances to create a truncated timetable for the municipal poll.

Thus far, 77 970 candidates, 911 of whom are independents, have been registered.

Subscribe for R500/year

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them and get a 57% discount in your first year.

Paddy Harper
Paddy Harper
Storyteller.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

Business

Cell C ‘defrauded’ of R357m over eight years

A former IT executive at the company allegedly led an elaborate fraudulent syndicate for eight years
khaya koko
Politics

Wanted: A new spindoctor for Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa is said to be looking for someone who can bridge the gap between his office and the media.
Lizeka Tandwa

More top stories

Politics

Ramaphosa hails IEC lifeline, trumpets basic income grant

The ANC president said the basic income grant should be cost effective and subject to long-term affordability
khaya koko
Politics

IEC throws ANC a candidate registration lifeline

DA threatens court action over the reopening of the candidate nomination process
Paddy Harper
Coronavirus

Doctors and nurses are most trusted sources for vaccine information

Study finds most South Africans rely on healthcare workers for vaccine advice
marcia zali
Business

New GDP data and missing mining figures sow uncertainty among...

Statistics South Africa has overhauled its GDP data, which now show that the economy was 11% larger in 2020 than previously estimated
Sarah Smit
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×