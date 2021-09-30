 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Politics

‘Evasive’ and ‘reckless’ Dlamini due back in court in perjury case

The perjury case against ANC Women’s League president and former minister of social development Bathabile Dlamini is set to be heard on Friday.
0

The perjury case against ANC Women’s League president and former minister of social development Bathabile Dlamini is set to be heard on Friday.

Dlamini is alleged to have lied under oath while giving testimony during an inquiry instituted by the Constitutional Court in 2018 to investigate the social grant payments flop involving the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa). Retired Judge Bernard Ngoepe presided over this inquiry. 

Black Sash Trust and Freedom Under Law submitted evidence that the former minister had failed in her duty to ensure that Sassa was equipped to take over the payment of social grants, after an existing contract with Cash Paymaster Services was declared invalid.

In his inquiry, the judge described Dlamini’s conduct as being “reckless” and “grossly negligent”. She was also ordered to pay part of the costs of litigation of the organisations that took her to court.

A report after the inquiry, which was filed by Ngoepe to the Constitutional Court, found that Dlamini didn’t fail only in her work, but also failed to disclose information to the court for fear of being held liable for the crisis.

He described Dlamini as an evasive witness, who kept answering questions with “I don’t know” or “I don’t remember, even on matters she had presided over in her capacity as minister.

“It is difficult to understand how the minister could have justifiably leave out the issue of the appointment of streams, their role, who appointed them, when and to who they reported; especially when she was the one who had instructed that they be appointed, and identified specific individuals to be appointed,” Ngoepe said in his report.

The report also alleged that Dlamini was an evasive witness.

In September 2018 the Constitutional Court ordered Dlamini to pay a portion of the legal costs brought by Black Sash and Freedom Under Law. 

The court also ordered that the report and the judgment be forwarded to the national director of public prosecutions at the National Prosecuting Authority to consider whether Dlamini should be criminally prosecuted for perjury.  

In August, the Wits Centre for Legal Studies said Black Sash and Freedom Under Law had been informed that the director of public prosecutions at the Gauteng division had decided to prosecute Dlamini for perjury.

The former minister made her first appearance in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on 1 September, and the case was postponed to 1 October.

Subscribe for R500/year

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them and get a 57% discount in your first year.

Chris Gilili
Chris Gilili is a climate and environmental journalist at the Mail & Guardian’s environmental unit, covering socioeconomic issues and general news. Previously, he was a fellow at amaBhungane, the centre for investigative journalism.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

Politics

Zuma’s silence leaves state capture’s truth up to inference

The case Zuma refused to answer before Zondo
emsie ferreira
Politics

How ANC bartered to save the elections

M&G Premium

When the ANC was faced with possible losses in 95 municipalities, it approached two smaller parties in hope that its endorsements would result in trade-offs.
Lizeka Tandwa & Paddy Harper

More top stories

Politics

Zuma’s silence leaves state capture’s truth up to inference

The case Zuma refused to answer before Zondo
emsie ferreira
Politics

‘Evasive’ and ‘reckless’ Dlamini due back in court in perjury...

The former minister of social development is alleged to have lied under oath
Chris Gilili
National

Health department suspends officials over Digital Vibes contract

Six of the nine implicated officials suspended for their part in the controversial Digital Vibes saga are from the health department
marcia zali
Politics

How ANC bartered to save the elections

M&G Premium

When the ANC was faced with possible losses in 95 municipalities, it approached two smaller parties in hope that its endorsements would result in trade-offs.
Lizeka Tandwa & Paddy Harper
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Terms of Use

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×