 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Politics

Economic development, clean governance at the heart of the IFP manifesto

Gravitas: Velenkosini Hlabisa brings his experience to his new post as leader of the Inkatha Freedom Party.
At the manifesto launch in Durban on Thursday night, IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa said the party was promising voters a continuation of the clean governance it had delivered at district and local municipality level.
0

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has launched its 10-point manifesto for the 2021 local government elections with a promise of clean governance and economic development at local level.

The party is punting its track record in governance in KwaZulu-Natal, which it ran for a decade after 1994, and in the 14 municipalities in the province under its control in a bid to win over voters from the ANC on 1 November.

It hopes to consolidate the progress it made in taking wards and municipalities off the ANC in the province in 2016 and use this year’s poll to build a base for voting the governing party out of power nationally and provincially in 2024.

At the manifesto launch in Durban on Thursday night, IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa said the party was promising voters a continuation of the clean governance it had delivered at district and local municipality level, and at provincial level when it was the majority party in KwaZulu-Natal.

“Unlike those who tell you what they will do if you give them your vote, the IFP is here to tell you what we have done, as a demonstration of what we can do, and will do,”’ Hlabisa said. “Our manifesto is a record of what we already do and what we have done, because we believe that a party’s track record is the truest indication of its character.”

The document commits the IFP’s 2 570 candidates contesting 109 municipalities across the country to “lead with integrity” and deliver services as part of a culture of “servant leadership” that the party had inculcated in them.

The manifesto also commits to using municipalities to improve local economic development; food security initiatives at ward and municipality level; improving working relations with traditional leaders and improving public safety through improving infrastructure and employing more municipal police.

It also undertakes to improve housing delivery at municipal level, as well as the release of land necessary for such development, and improved electricity, roads and water infrastructure, arguing that these initiatives will create jobs in smaller towns and ease the flow of people into cities in search of work.

The party will give preference to South Africans in the provision of work and trading opportunities.

“Where we govern, the IFP prioritises South Africans for job and trade opportunities. Our belief is that South Africans must come first at all times,”’ Hlabisa said.

IFP-run local government would also use its resources to ensure that people were assisted in improving their lives through skills training and the stimulation of local business and agriculture.

“Local economic development is our key focus, through infrastructure development and maintenance, provision of water, electricity, roads and fiber: all of these are key elements to create a conducive local environment for business and investment to create jobs where people live,” Hlabisa added.

IFP president emeritus Mangosuthu Buthelezi, who served as party president from its formation as Inkatha in 1975 until August 2019, said that 2021 should be used as a staging point for the 2024 national and general elections.

“We do not need to wait until 2024. We are not stuck with the present government until national elections roll around again. We can make major changes in 2021. By voting in the municipal elections and empowering a leadership of integrity, we can set the stage for completely changing our country’s future,” Buthelezi said.

Subscribe for R500/year

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them and get a 57% discount in your first year.

Paddy Harper
Paddy Harper
Storyteller.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

National

The Zondo commission cases that have made it to the...

M&G Premium

The NPA has begun proceedings based on some of the testimony given at the state capture inquiry
khaya koko
Politics

Zuma’s silence leaves state capture’s truth up to inference

M&G Premium

The case Zuma refused to answer before Zondo
emsie ferreira

More top stories

Coronavirus

Former British minister urges Boris Johnson to remove SA from...

Peter Hain has written a letter to the prime minister saying the red listing of South Africa has ‘no justification whatsoever in science’
Eyaaz Matwadia
National

Human trafficking is the most pervasive criminal market — global...

South Africa’s scores 4.5 out of 10 for human trafficking, the 2021 Global Organised Crime Index finds
Eunice Stoltz
National

Ipid swoops on last of 20 Durban officers over 2018...

At least one of the officers may be linked to the theft of 1.5-million rounds of ammunition from a warehouse during the July looting and violence
erika gibson
Politics

Economic development, clean governance at the heart of the IFP...

The party wants to use 2021 as a platform to vote the ANC out in 2024
Paddy Harper
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Terms of Use

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×