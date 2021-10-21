 Subscribe or Login

Data shows EFF has lower negative sentiment online among voters than DA and ANC

Online traffic: The Economic Freedom Fighters campaign trail. Political parties are using outdated methods to reach voters and to assess their behaviour, desires and interests. Photo: Photo Delwyn Verasamy
Voters’ sentiments are gradually declining online when it comes to the ANC and the Democratic Alliance, while that towards the Economic Freedom Fighters has become increasingly positive, according to a digital expert. 

The reason for this is political parties are using old marketing models to reach voters, thereby limiting their ability to control messaging, according to Carmen Murray, the founder of modern marketing business Boo-Yah. 

Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa is a political journalist with a keen interest in local government.

