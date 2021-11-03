 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Politics

Distrust of politicians the reason for low voter turnout, but voters saw elections as free and fair – HSRC

The research council’s study found that 80% of non-voters are dissatisfied with the country’s political system and democracy. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)
0

About 80% of people of voting age that are dissatisfied and disillusioned with the country’s political system were the reason for the drastic drop in voter turnout at this year’s local government elections, according to the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC).

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) projected voter turnout would be 48%. 

Releasing its preliminary findings of the Election Satisfaction Survey, the HSRC found that 96% of the 12 189 voters they surveyed were satisfied with the services rendered by the electoral staff at voting stations, with 3% expressing a neutral position and 1% being dissatisfied. 

Narnia Bohler-Muller, the executive director of the HSRC’s research programme on democracy, governance and service delivery, said the council only interviewed people who voted, conducting their study at 300 voting stations countrywide, which she said was a representative sample covering the country’s demographics. 

She added that other studies the HSRC had conducted, including its pre-election survey, pointed to a lack of trust in the country’s political system and politicians.   

“Some of our other research is pointing to a very disturbing decline in trust in democracy in South Africa and, of course, democracy is not only about voting — it is about public participation. 

“But this [ disillusionment with the political system] is the reality, and this could be one of the reasons why we had a relatively low [voter] turnout,” Bohler-Muller said. 

Her views were echoed by Benjamin Roberts, research director at the HSRC, who said one of the main reasons for planned abstention was not about how the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) would run these elections but rather that “just shy of 80% referred to aspects of disillusionment as the primary motivator for not wanting to turn out”.  

Bohler-Muller said the HSRC had work to do to ascertain the cause of the growing discontent. “The nature of this disillusionment was not probed deeply. So, we will probably have to do more research to determine the nature of disillusionment, although we are very well aware of the fact that people are dissatisfied with service delivery, especially at a local government level. 

Roberts said the HSRC went above international standards by sampling more than 12 000 voters, and their margin of error was below 1% for the study.   

The IEC performed well in the HSRC’s study, with 89% of voters indicating that they trust or strongly trust the commission, 8% were neutral, 2% were distrusting and 1% were uncertain. 

“Based on the interim assessment of voter interviews collected on election day, the HSRC finds that the voting public is overwhelmingly confident that the 2021 local government elections were both free and fair,” the HSRC found.

Vote for an independent media

Keep reading for just R5 for your first month.

If our elections coverage helped inform your decision at the polls, cast your vote for an informed public and join our subscriber community. Get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword. Subscribe for just R5 in your first month.

Khaya Koko
Khaya Koko is a journalist with a penchant for reading through legal documents braving the ravages of cold court benches to expose the crooked. He writes about social justice and human-interest stories. Most importantly, he is a card-carrying member of the Mighty Orlando Pirates.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

Politics

Distrust of politicians the reason for low voter turnout, but...

The research council’s study found that 80% of non-voters are dissatisfied with the country’s political system and democracy
khaya koko
Politics

Is the ANC’s corrective action too little too late?

M&G Premium

Although the ANC believes it has done okay in these elections, the numbers tell a different tale
Political Team & Mg Data Desk
Politics

Vincent Smith indicted on additional charges of evading tax to...

The Investigating Directorate said the former MP failed to disclose earnings of R28-million, some of it paid in apparent exchange for using his political influence to secure planning authorisation for a golf estate
emsie ferreira
Politics

Local elections: Has the EFF hit its growth ceiling?

M&G Premium

The party is struggling to get its base out to vote, despite having a strong presence online and at rallies
khaya koko
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Terms of Use

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×