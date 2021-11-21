 Subscribe or Login

SIU wants Khusela Diko to answer fresh allegations

  
Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane (L) and former presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko. Photo: GCIS
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has allegedly struggled to get former presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko to answer questions relating to fresh Digital Vibes allegations against her.

The SIU, in a report that was initially sent to President Cyril Ramaphosa in July, had found that Digital Vibes, the controversial communications company that received an allegedly irregular R132-million contract from the national health department, had doled out about R90.4-million to politically connected people, including R1-million to Royal Bhaca. 

Khaya Koko
Khaya Koko is a journalist with a penchant for reading through legal documents braving the ravages of cold court benches to expose the crooked. He writes about social justice and human-interest stories. Most importantly, he is a card-carrying member of the Mighty Orlando Pirates.
Athandiwe Saba
Athandiwe Saba

Athandiwe Saba is a multi award-winning journalist who is passionate about data, human interest issues, governance and everything that isn’t on social media. She is an author, an avid reader and trying to find the answer to the perfect balance between investigative journalism, online audiences and the decline in newspaper sales. It’s a rough world and a rewarding profession.

