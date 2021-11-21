SIU wants Khusela Diko to answer fresh allegations

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has allegedly struggled to get former presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko to answer questions relating to fresh Digital Vibes allegations against her.

The SIU, in a report that was initially sent to President Cyril Ramaphosa in July, had found that Digital Vibes, the controversial communications company that received an allegedly irregular R132-million contract from the national health department, had doled out about R90.4-million to politically connected people, including R1-million to Royal Bhaca.