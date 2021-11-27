Why Ace Magashule witness is refusing to testify

Moroadi Cholota‘s bewilderment was palpable when told she would be a state witness in Ace Magashule‘s R255-million corruption case, as the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks) grilled her on emails from the former Free State premier’s office.

The Mail & Guardian has obtained a recording of the interview the Hawks conducted with Cholota in the US in October, almost a year after Magashule was arrested in November 2020.