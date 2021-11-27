 Subscribe or Login

Why Ace Magashule witness is refusing to testify

  
Suspended ANC secretary general, Ace Magashule. (Photo by Gallo Images/Papi Morake)
Moroadi Cholota‘s bewilderment was palpable when told she would be a state witness in Ace Magashule‘s R255-million corruption case,  as the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks) grilled her on emails from the former Free State premier’s office. 

The Mail & Guardian has obtained a recording of the interview the Hawks conducted with Cholota in the US in October, almost a year after Magashule was arrested in November 2020. 

Khaya Koko
Khaya Koko is a journalist with a penchant for reading through legal documents braving the ravages of cold court benches to expose the crooked. He writes about social justice and human-interest stories. Most importantly, he is a card-carrying member of the Mighty Orlando Pirates.
Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa is a political journalist with a keen interest in local government.

A recording of the Hawks’ interview with a former secretary of the ANC strongman – who faces extradition from the US – gives insight into why the state’s case against him may unravel
khaya koko & Lizeka Tandwa
