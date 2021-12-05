Zandile Gumede makes a comeback in eThekwini as ANC conference season kicks off

The election of Mxolisi Kaunda as eThekwini mayor last week will not stop supporters of his predecessor, Zandile Gumede, from trying to return her to Durban’s mayoral parlour by electing her as ANC regional chairperson later this month.
Meanwhile, the Eastern Cape is to hold the OR Tambo regional conference and outgoing chair Oscar Mabuayane’s faction is expected to take the region.
Hold the powerful to account for R10 a month*
Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.
*R30 for your first three months, then R250/quarter.
Log In