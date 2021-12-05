Zandile Gumede makes a comeback in eThekwini as ANC conference season kicks off

The election of Mxolisi Kaunda as eThekwini mayor last week will not stop supporters of his predecessor, Zandile Gumede, from trying to return her to Durban’s mayoral parlour by electing her as ANC regional chairperson later this month.

Meanwhile, the Eastern Cape is to hold the OR Tambo regional conference and outgoing chair Oscar Mabuayane’s faction is expected to take the region.