ANC North West committee speaks out against ‘manipulative’ leadership headed by Chauke

Community members of Ditsobotla Municipality protest outside Luthuli House on September 21, 2020 in Johannesburg, South Africa. They were demanding that Hlomani Chauke step down from all five municipalities in the North West. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo)
The ANC in the North West continues to implode, with provincial list committee (PLC) chair Lorna Maloney speaking out against what she called a “gross manipulation of processes” by the interim provincial committee (IPC) in this year’s candidate selection process for the local government elections that were held on 1 November.

Maloney described how two parallel lists of council candidates were submitted to the electoral committee, escalating tensions in the already factionally strained province.

Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa is a political journalist with a keen interest in local government.

