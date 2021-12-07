ANC North West committee speaks out against ‘manipulative’ leadership headed by Chauke

The ANC in the North West continues to implode, with provincial list committee (PLC) chair Lorna Maloney speaking out against what she called a “gross manipulation of processes” by the interim provincial committee (IPC) in this year’s candidate selection process for the local government elections that were held on 1 November.

Maloney described how two parallel lists of council candidates were submitted to the electoral committee, escalating tensions in the already factionally strained province.