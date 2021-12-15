 Subscribe or Login

Politics

The security cluster remains the thorn in the ANC’s side

  
Not briefed: Police Minister Bheki Cele (left) and police commissioner Khehla Sitole’s testimony at hearings into the July riots suggest monumental crime intelligence failures. (Jaco Marais/ Netwerk24/Gallo Images)
0

There have been changes to the country’s intelligence and defence ministers after the intelligence and policing failures that took place during the July riots — sparked by the incarceration of former ANC president Jacob Zuma on contempt charges.

The aftermath of the July riots saw President Cyril Ramaphosa removing state security minister Ayanda Dlodlo and defence minister Nosiviwe Maphisa-Nqakula from their jobs and the movement of the intelligence portfolio to the presidency.

Hold the powerful to account for R10 a month*

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.

Join the M&G’s subscriber community

*R30 for your first three months, then R250/quarter.

Keep the powerful accountable

Subscribe for R30/mth for the first three months. Cancel anytime.

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.

Paddy Harper
Paddy Harper
Storyteller.
Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa is a political journalist with a keen interest in local government.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

Politics

The security cluster remains the thorn in the ANC’s side

Despite a shake-up in defence and intelligence, the security cluster remains shaky ahead of potentially explosive elective conferences
Paddy Harper & Lizeka Tandwa
Business

Eskom moving away from monopoly it has held for 99...

M&G Premium

Eskom’s unbundling is underway, with the transmission unit of the utility set to be operational in 2022 as a wholly owned subsidiary
anathi madubela
Environment

‘Rule of law’ closes in as Eskom’s applications to postpone...

M&G Premium

Eskom warns that the decision, if implemented, will cause immediate power blackouts, as well as push electricity tariffs higher
sheree bega
Politics

Eastern Cape regional conferences pit Mabuyane and Madikizela against each...

M&G Premium

Party insiders say Ramaphosa is unlikely to feel the pinch as a result of Eastern Cape regional conferences pitting Oscar Mabuyane against Babalo Madikizela
Lizeka Tandwa
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×