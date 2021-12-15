The security cluster remains the thorn in the ANC’s side

There have been changes to the country’s intelligence and defence ministers after the intelligence and policing failures that took place during the July riots — sparked by the incarceration of former ANC president Jacob Zuma on contempt charges.

The aftermath of the July riots saw President Cyril Ramaphosa removing state security minister Ayanda Dlodlo and defence minister Nosiviwe Maphisa-Nqakula from their jobs and the movement of the intelligence portfolio to the presidency.