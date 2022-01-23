Provincial political jostling is in full force as the ANC plans its year ahead

Provincial manouevring has started in earnest as all ANC roads lead to the December elective conference. Old and new names have been thrown in the ring as the slates emerge to back one faction or another in the party. However, there are some casualties that are already looming and could be detrimental to either faction as the provinces plot their way to their elective conferences in the coming months and look towards the showdown at the end of the year.

As the jostling continues, Paddy Harper outlines some of the important provincial political players — including those awaiting trial for corruption — who will take centre stage in building support for whoever become the next leaders of the ANC.