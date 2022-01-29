EFF holds gun to the heads of metro coalitions

Opposition-led coalition governments in the Gauteng metros and in KwaZulu-Natal face collapse, with the Economic Freedom Fighters threatening to pull the plug on their current partners for denying the party a key post in the City of Johannesburg metro.
The EFF is threatening to withdraw from coalitions with the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) and the Democratic Alliance in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal in municipalities that both parties govern as a result of — in part at least —the votes of EFF councillors.
