EFF holds gun to the heads of metro coalitions

Opposition-led coalition governments in the Gauteng metros and in KwaZulu-Natal face collapse, with the Economic Freedom Fighters threatening to pull the plug on their current partners for denying the party a key post in the City of Johannesburg metro.

The EFF is threatening to withdraw from coalitions with the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) and the Democratic Alliance in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal in municipalities that both parties govern as a result of — in part at least —the votes of EFF councillors.