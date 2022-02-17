Subscribe

Politics

No clear favourites in ANC Gauteng regional races

Panyaza Lesufi.
Panyaza Lesufi. (Oupa Nkosi/M&G)
0

Lobbying has started in Gauteng for ANC regional conferences ahead of those at provincial level, with no clear favourites yet emerging in the leadership races.

The regional conferences are expected to see the announcement of preferred candidates for the provincial party chairperson in the coming weeks. 

Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa is a political journalist with a keen interest in local government.

Politics

