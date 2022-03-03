Subscribe

Politics

ANC Free State regions to ask Mabuza for more time to prepare for conference

The campaign started in 2009 the moment I became premier, because people did not expect a village boy becoming premier. They will not accept it.
ANC deputy president David Mabuza is set to visit the Free State this week as regions start rebuilding
0

ANC regional leaders in the Free State are expected to make a plea for more time before holding a conference when the governing party’s deputy president David Mabuza visits the province this week.

Mabuza will make his second visit in two weeks to discuss the Free State’s performance in last November’s local government elections with regional and provincial leaders. The vote saw the ANC losing its lion’s share in some municipalities as newly formed political parties and independent candidates chipped away at its votes. Its biggest embarrassment was in Maluti-a-Phofung, where former ANC councillors who formed a new party took away a chunk of the ANC vote, resulting in a hung municipality. 

Four regional leaders each told the Mail & Guardian that the environment was not yet ideal for a provincial conference, with most branches still struggling to be fully compliant with the party’s obligations in terms of its constitution.

Free State interim provincial committee (IPC) co-ordinator Paseka Nompondo said branches had been working to strengthen, rebuild and revive the party ahead of the provincial conference. 

“Branches have not been to meetings for some time. We are now embarking on a process to rebuild structures. All our regions are not in good standing,” he said.

Interim regional convenor in the Thabo Mofutsanyana region Thabo Mokoena said many  branches’ terms had long lapsed and had interim structures in place dating back to 2019. 

“The intention is to do with any element of factionalism that will hamper the organisation. We are being self critical about our conduct and we want to look inward to say how do we move forward and unite the organisation,” said Mokoena.

Mangaung interim regional committee convenor Lawrence Mathae said membership in his region had declined from 12 000 to a mere 4 000 members, adding: “This tells us that there is a bare minimum of 80 people in branches. We need to recruit members who are dedicated and loyal members before we go to a regional conference.”

He argued that rushing into a conference to elect new leaders would set the province up for court challenges: “We need a thorough appraisal of the state of organisation in the province. It’s not a matter that can be done without undertaking a robust process of building branches so that those branches can make a call for conference.”

Factional infighting in the Free State, from the time suspended secretary general Ace Magashule was provincial chairperson, have led to a weakened ANC. 

Last April, ANC and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa instructed the provincial executive committee to halt its plans of appealing a supreme court of appeal ruling that declared the structure unlawful and unconstitutional and dissolved it.

The ruling said the Free State’s provincial conference in May 2018 had been held in violation of a November 2017 court order and, therefore, its decisions, resolutions and outcomes were invalid. Three ANC members had turned to the court after the party failed to obey an order to halt an elective conference.

In a recent national executive committee meeting, the ANC ordered all provinces to hold conferences before the end of May ahead of its elective conference in December.

A party leader from the Fezile Dabi region told the M&G that 57 of its 72 branches were not in good standing, with membership declining to less than 4 000.

“I don’t think we are ready for the conference,” he said, adding that senior ANC leaders Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe would make the same concession.

Mbeki recently visited the Free State, while Motlanthe was roped in last year to help unite the province.

Convener of the interim regional committee in the Lejweleputswa region, Xolile Toki, took the view that the province must go ahead with a conference.

“We can’t only renew the ANC, part of the programme is to professionalise local government,” Toki said. “We are dealing with these programmes concurrently. Yes we have to go to a conference. In a month or so branches will have to renew their mandates and after, elect leadership and pronounce on their new leadership.”

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa is a political journalist with a keen interest in local government.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

Africa

African governments scramble to help its citizens in Ukraine

Africans, among them South Africans, Nigerians, Ghanains, Congolese and Ivorians, are trying to flee into Poland and other countries neighbouring Ukraine
Louise Dewast
National

Ban on foreigners practising law ‘is unconstitutional’

M&G Premium

The prohibition had its roots in apartheid legislation designed to exclude black South Africans from the legal profession and perpetuating it robbed refugees, the constitutional court heard
emsie ferreira
Business

Craft home cooking industry tastes growth

M&G Premium

The global meal kit delivery market booms as the pandemic leaves its cultural footprints
anathi madubela
Editorial

No honour: Mantashe’s response to state capture report comes as...

The resignation of former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene after it emerged he had omitted that he had met the Guptas for tea was one of far too few occasions in which we’ve had a prominent ANC member relinquish their duties honourably.
Editorial
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×