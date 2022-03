Bosasa, which specialised in providing services to the government, bribed civil servants, ANC politicians and prosecutors with monthly “retainers” to ensure that it raked in state tenders and that investigations into its activities were closed down.

Bosasa (now African Global Operations) also made sure that the ANC itself was well taken care of, picking up the tab for a variety of election events over more than a decade and providing the party a “war room’” for the 2014 elections.