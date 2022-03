ANC heavyweight Zweli Mkhize looks set to use the eThekwini or Musa Dladla regional conference to launch his campaign to become ANC president, depending on which region holds its conference first.

An insider with knowledge of the campaign strategy said the two regions are where Mkhize enjoys support. The Musa Dladla region is home to former president Jacob Zuma and former KwaZulu-Natal premier Senzo Mchunu.