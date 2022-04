ANC top officials have kicked the Bathabile Dlamini can further down the road, focusing instead on newly elected Mpumalanga provincial treasurer Mandla Msibi in this week’s meeting.

A meeting of top ANC officials on Monday was expected to discuss Dlamini’s resignation from the party following her conviction and sentencing on perjury charges last month.

The officials are said to have only discussed Msibi, who was asked to step aside on Monday because of his double murder arrest last year.