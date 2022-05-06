Parliament’s speaker evasive on Zondo findings

The speaker of parliament, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, recently received an opinion from the legislature’s legal advisers on acting on the recommendations of part three of the Zondo state capture report and has been accused of playing for time when pressed to table it to initiate the process.

The report was sent to parliament by President Cyril Ramaphosa shortly after he received it at the beginning of March as it contained findings against former and current members of parliament, relating to Bosasa’s sustained campaign to secure and renew state contracts that saw it pay bribes of more than R57-million.