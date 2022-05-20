ANC deputy president David Mabuza appears ready to stand for a second term, despite earlier speculation that he might quit politics because of ill health.
The Cat enters the ANC fray: David Mabuza speaks out
We make it make sense
If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months.
Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”
WELCOME TO YOUR M&G
Already a subscriber? Sign in here