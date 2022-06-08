Ramaphosa survives internal challenge, but impeachment storm awaits

President Cyril Ramaphosa has survived the first round with his enemies in the governing party, with the ANC national working committee (NWC) referring the case of money laundering and kidnapping opened against him to its integrity commission.

The head of state’s fight to stay in office now moves to parliament, where Ramaphosa will face both an inquiry initiated by United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa and attempts by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to force him to stand down pending the outcome of an investigation.